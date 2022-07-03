UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Performance Bonus Winners

UFC 276 may not have been quite as action-packed as some people expected, but there were still a few great performances deserving of bonuses.

The night’s three quickest finishes all earned Performance of the Night bonuses, while Fight of the Night went to a bout that was a late addition to the event’s main card.

Julija Soliarenko got things off to a fast start when she and Jessica Rose-Clark met in the night’s opening bout. The Lithuanian managed to lock up an arm bar less than a minute into the fight that snapped a 3-fight losing skid and netted her a Performance of the Night bonus.

Right after Jim Miller secured a guillotine choke that retired Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Jalin Turner snatched his own guillotine against Brad Riddell. “The Tarantula” forced a tap from the New Zealander just 45 seconds into their fight.

In addition to earning an extra $50k, Turner also extended his current streak of 5-straight stoppage victories.

Arguably the night’s most impressive performance came right in the middle of the main card. It was no secret that the UFC have been hoping to set up a fight between Israel Adesanya and kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, but that was entirely reliant on them both winning at UFC 276.

Adesanya picked up a lackluster unanimous decision over Jared Cannonier, but Pereira starched Sean Strickland with a left hook and follow-up right hand halfway through the first round of their fight. “Poatan” earned the sixth victory of his MMA career and a likely title shot, plus a Performance of the Night bonus for his work.

A women’s flyweight bout between Miesha Tate and Laruen Murphy was originally scheduled for the UFC 276 main card, but Murphy was forced to pull out after contracting COVID-19. The UFC had plenty of options for bouts to move to the main card, and they elected to go with a welterweight contest between fan-favorites Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena.

The two men went to war for as long as the fight lasted, but eventually Berberena’s pressure and volume striking proved too much for the former welterweight champion to handle. Lawler dropped to 1-4 in his last 5 fights but flashed some of the old aggression that made him such a popular fighter, and both men deservedly walked away with bonuses for Fight of the Night.

