UFC Rankings Report: Does Volkanovski Surpass Usman On P4P?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 276, and we’ve got the full report for you below!
Men’s Pound for Pound: Alexander Volkanovski remains at #2 right behind Kamaru Usman (#1) despite Max Holloway and a growing number of people arguing that he’s the best P4P fighter in the world. This comes after Volkanovski dominated Holloway across five rounds at UFC 276 to beat him for a third straight time.
As far as changes, Dustin Poirier (#6) and Aljamain Sterling (#7) swap places, Max Holloway falls two spots down to #8, Jiří Procházka gets a bump up one spot to #9, and Jon Jones drops two spots down to #11.
Women’s Pound for Pound: No changes
Strawweight: No changes
Women’s Flyweight: After defeating Jessica Eye at UFC 276, Maycee Barber is now ranked #10 after a three-spot bump, and Eye drops three spots to #13. Cynthia Calvillo is ranked one spot lower than last week, now placed at #11.
Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: No Changes
Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez debuts in the rankings at #15 to be tied with Umar Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (#11) and Frankie Edgar (#12) swap places.
Featherweight: Josh Emmett moves up one spot to be tied with Yair Rodriguez at #3. Additionally, Arnold Allen also moves up one spot and is now tied with Calvin Kattar at #5.
Lightweight: Two new faces appear in the rankings of the stacked lightweight division. First, Jalin Turner is now ranked at #14 after submitting Brad Riddell in the first round at UFC 276, effectively bumping Riddell from the rankings. Also, Damir Ismagulov arrives in the rankings at #15.
Welterweight: No changes
Middleweight: UFC 276 caused major shakeups at middleweight after four key bouts. Alex Pereira’s first-round TKO of Sean Strickland has him debut in the rankings all the way up at #6. Andre Muniz experienced the second-biggest jump, rising three spots to #10 after defeating Uriah Hall.
Additionally, Dricus du Plessis debuts at #14 after defeating Brad Tavares. And Jared Cannonier remains #2 after losing to champion Israel Adessanya in the main event, but he is now tied with Marvin Vettori.
There was movement all the way from #2 down to #15. Here is the new middleweight Top 15:
1- Robert Whittaker
2- Jared Cannonier
2- Marvin Vettori (tied, +1)
4- Derek Brunson (+1)
5- Paulo Costa (+1)
6 – Alex Pereira (NEW!)
7- Sean Strickland (-3)
8 – Jack Hermansson (-1)
9 – Darren Till (-1)
10 – Andre Muniz (+3)
11 – Kelvin Gasteum (-1)
12 – Uriah Hall (-3)
13 – Nassourdine Imavov (-1)
14 – Dricus du Plessis (NEW!)
15 – Brad Tavares (-3)
Light Heavyweight: No Changes
Heavyweight: No Changes
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
