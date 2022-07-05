Tuesday, July 5, 2022
UFC Rankings Report: Does Volkanovski Surpass Usman On P4P?

By Clyde Aidoo
Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 276, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Alexander Volkanovski remains at #2 right behind Kamaru Usman (#1) despite Max Holloway and a growing number of people arguing that he’s the best P4P fighter in the world. This comes after Volkanovski dominated Holloway across five rounds at UFC 276 to beat him for a third straight time.

As far as changes, Dustin Poirier (#6) and Aljamain Sterling (#7) swap places, Max Holloway falls two spots down to #8, Jiří Procházka gets a bump up one spot to #9, and Jon Jones drops two spots down to #11.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: After defeating Jessica Eye at UFC 276, Maycee Barber is now ranked #10 after a three-spot bump, and Eye drops three spots to #13. Cynthia Calvillo is ranked one spot lower than last week, now placed at #11. 

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A 

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez debuts in the rankings at #15 to be tied with Umar Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (#11) and Frankie Edgar (#12) swap places.

Featherweight: Josh Emmett moves up one spot to be tied with Yair Rodriguez at #3. Additionally, Arnold Allen also moves up one spot and is now tied with Calvin Kattar at #5. 

Lightweight: Two new faces appear in the rankings of the stacked lightweight division. First, Jalin Turner is now ranked at #14 after submitting Brad Riddell in the first round at UFC 276, effectively bumping Riddell from the rankings. Also, Damir Ismagulov arrives in the rankings at #15.

Welterweight: No changes

Middleweight: UFC 276 caused major shakeups at middleweight after four key bouts. Alex Pereira’s first-round TKO of Sean Strickland has him debut in the rankings all the way up at #6. Andre Muniz experienced the second-biggest jump, rising three spots to #10 after defeating Uriah Hall. 

Additionally, Dricus du Plessis debuts at #14 after defeating Brad Tavares. And Jared Cannonier remains #2 after losing to champion Israel Adessanya in the main event, but he is now tied with Marvin Vettori.

There was movement all the way from #2 down to #15. Here is the new middleweight Top 15: 

1- Robert Whittaker

2- Jared Cannonier

2- Marvin Vettori (tied, +1)

4- Derek Brunson (+1)

5- Paulo Costa (+1)

6 – Alex Pereira (NEW!)

7- Sean Strickland (-3)

8 – Jack Hermansson (-1)

9 – Darren Till (-1)

10 – Andre Muniz (+3)

11 – Kelvin Gasteum (-1)

12 – Uriah Hall (-3)

13 – Nassourdine Imavov (-1)

14 – Dricus du Plessis (NEW!)

15 – Brad Tavares (-3)

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 276?

