UFC Rankings Report: Does Volkanovski Surpass Usman On P4P?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 276, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Alexander Volkanovski remains at #2 right behind Kamaru Usman (#1) despite Max Holloway and a growing number of people arguing that he’s the best P4P fighter in the world. This comes after Volkanovski dominated Holloway across five rounds at UFC 276 to beat him for a third straight time.

As far as changes, Dustin Poirier (#6) and Aljamain Sterling (#7) swap places, Max Holloway falls two spots down to #8, Jiří Procházka gets a bump up one spot to #9, and Jon Jones drops two spots down to #11.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No changes

Strawweight: No changes

Women’s Flyweight: After defeating Jessica Eye at UFC 276, Maycee Barber is now ranked #10 after a three-spot bump, and Eye drops three spots to #13. Cynthia Calvillo is ranked one spot lower than last week, now placed at #11.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez debuts in the rankings at #15 to be tied with Umar Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (#11) and Frankie Edgar (#12) swap places.

Featherweight: Josh Emmett moves up one spot to be tied with Yair Rodriguez at #3. Additionally, Arnold Allen also moves up one spot and is now tied with Calvin Kattar at #5.

Lightweight: Two new faces appear in the rankings of the stacked lightweight division. First, Jalin Turner is now ranked at #14 after submitting Brad Riddell in the first round at UFC 276, effectively bumping Riddell from the rankings. Also, Damir Ismagulov arrives in the rankings at #15.

Welterweight: No changes

Alex Pereira, Credit: Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Middleweight: UFC 276 caused major shakeups at middleweight after four key bouts. Alex Pereira’s first-round TKO of Sean Strickland has him debut in the rankings all the way up at #6. Andre Muniz experienced the second-biggest jump, rising three spots to #10 after defeating Uriah Hall.

Additionally, Dricus du Plessis debuts at #14 after defeating Brad Tavares. And Jared Cannonier remains #2 after losing to champion Israel Adessanya in the main event, but he is now tied with Marvin Vettori.

There was movement all the way from #2 down to #15. Here is the new middleweight Top 15:

1- Robert Whittaker

2- Jared Cannonier

2- Marvin Vettori (tied, +1)

4- Derek Brunson (+1)

5- Paulo Costa (+1)

6 – Alex Pereira (NEW!)

7- Sean Strickland (-3)

8 – Jack Hermansson (-1)

9 – Darren Till (-1)

10 – Andre Muniz (+3)

11 – Kelvin Gasteum (-1)

12 – Uriah Hall (-3)

13 – Nassourdine Imavov (-1)

14 – Dricus du Plessis (NEW!)

15 – Brad Tavares (-3)

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 276?