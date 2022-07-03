UFC 276 Results & Highlights: Adesanya Decisions Cannonier

UFC 276 took place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight crown against Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier, while in the co-main, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski and Max “Blessed” Holloway met in a trilogy bout for the featherweight title.

Elsewhere on the stacked main card, Sean Strickland faced off with Alex Pereira in a middleweight title eliminator; former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler clashed with Bryan Barberena; and in the PPV curtain raiser, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz did battle.

You can catch all the the UFC 276 highlights and results below!

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Julija Stoliarenko def. Jessica-Rose Clark

Women’s bantamweight Julija Stoliarenko kicked off proceedings with a bang, submitting Jessica Rose-Clark with a nasty armbar after just 42 seconds. Catch the submission below.

Maycee Barber def. Jessica Eye

Maycee Barber is now riding a three-fight win streak after earning a unanimous decision over Jessica Eye in their flyweight bout.

Round one saw Barber take the advantage, landing multiple heavy elbows in the clinch. In round two, Barber continued to land elbows, before Eye got the takedown and dominated from on top.

In round three, both fighters traded heavy strikes, with Barber landing the more significant. And after the decision didn’t go her way, Eye placed her gloves on the canvas, announcing her retirement. Catch all the highlights below.

The Future is NOW!@MayceeBarber makes it three straight wins with the UD victory 💪



[ #UFC276 Early Prelims are LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus ]

Andre Muniz def. Uriah Hall

Andre Muniz made it four straight wins in the UFC after earning a unanimous decision over Uriah Hall in their middleweight bout.

In round one, Muniz dominated on the ground, taking Hall’s back and worked to set up a submission. Round two saw Muniz take Hall’s back yet again, but failed to threaten with a submission, before Hall, in the final seconds, got to his feet and landed some heavy ground and pound.

In the final round, Muniz took Hall’s back once more and stayed there for the rest of the round, doing little damage. Catch the decision below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Ian Garry def. Gabe Green

Ian Garry continues to live up to the hype after securing a unanimous decision win over Gabe Green in their welterweight bout.

After a tentative start to round one, Garry unloaded with some blistering combos. In round two, both fighters went back and forth in the grappling exchanges, before Garry unloaded on Green, and in the final seconds, Green rocked the Irishman with a huge right.

Then early in round three, Garry dropped Green, but the American recovered and both men had success on the feet thereafter. Catch the highlights below.

And they go the distance! How do you have it scored? 📝



[ #UFC276 | Prelims LIVE on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/YDf0fap4TV — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

STILL UNDEFEATED 😤@IanGarryMMA takes the UD victory to keep his undefeated record intact at #UFC276!



[ #UFC276 | Prelims LIVE on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/IntOh06Nn8 — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone

Jim Miller became the UFC’s all-time wins leader after earning a submission victory over Donald Cerrone in their welterweight bout.

Round one saw Miller get the takedown and land moderate damage on Cerrone, before the latter reversed the position and attempted a heel hook with just seconds left. Then in round two, Miller sunk in a guillotine choke that forced Cerrone to tap.

Cerrone then placed his gloves in the center of the Octagon, announcing his MMA retirement—the second fighter to do so tonight. Catch all the highlights below.

JIM MILLER GETS HIS 24TH WIN, THE MOST IN UFC HISTORY 🏆



Stream #UFC276 on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/lDO4DiDPME pic.twitter.com/SFjgzvjJT8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2022

The last ride of an iconic career. Thank you @CowboyCerrone 👏🤠 pic.twitter.com/LEF6Lnea6i — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

Jalin Turner def. Brad Riddell

Jalin Turner put the lightweight division on notice by submitting Brad Riddell in just 45 seconds. Catch the finish below.

TURNER WASTED NO TIME GETTING THE SUB 😳 #UFC276

Main Card Highlights

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley Results In A No Contest

It was a very anti-climactic end to the main card curtain jerker, with the bout declared a no contest thanks to an accidental eye poke.

A very cagey round one saw Munhoz land successive leg kicks, but O’Malley managed to check a few. Then in round two, O’Malley inadvertently poked Munhoz in the eye. After the Brazilian told the ring-side doctor that he couldn’t see out of the eye, the ref decided to call off the fight. Catch the end of the fight below

Munhoz vs. O'Malley ruled a no contest after an unintentional eye poke. #UFC276

O'Malley was visibly upset leaving the cage after his fight was ruled a no contest at #UFC276

Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler

In this welterweight bout, Bryan Barberena got it done via TKO in an absolute barnburner with Robbie Lawler. It was as advertised in round one. The duo traded heavy leather, with Lawler landing several nasty uppercuts, while Barberena kept up a phenomenal output.

Round two was a back-and-forth affair that saw Lawler land a huge jab and a few combinations, before Barberena rocked Lawler and unloaded on the former champ, forcing the ref to step in. Catch the highlights below.

The biggest win of his career 🙌@Bryan_Barberena gets the incredible TKO victory at #UFC276



[ We are LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/f2ejdXg5Hv ] pic.twitter.com/JeqDtcdMi3 — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland

In this middleweight title eliminator, Alex Pereira earned a spectacular first-round KO of Sean Strickland—a result which bodes well for a potential showdown with his former kickboxing rival, Israel Adesanya.

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway

In the co-main event of the evening, Alexander Volkanovski earned a resounding unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway to retain the featherweight title.

A fast-paced round one was highly competitive on the feet, with Volkanovski showing blistering speed to land the more significant strikes, however Holloway had his moments too. In round two, a big right hand from Volkanovski opened up a huge cut above Holloway’s left eye, but the American responded with some strikes of his own.

Round three saw Volkanovski have continued success landing head strikes, but Holloway continued to pressure. In round four, both fighters had success on the feet, with Volkanovski getting the edge. And in the final round, Volkanovski started to pour it on and rounded out his third successive win over Holloway. Catch the highlights below.

For the third time – Volk & Max go all five rounds! #UFC276

Israel Adesanya def. Jared Cannonier

In the main event of the evening, Israel Adesanya earned a comfortable unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier to retain his middleweight title.

A cagey round one saw Cannonier struggle to close the distance, with Israel having success with the jab. In round two, Adesanya pushed the pace and had success landing a series of calf kicks and stiff jabs.

Round three saw Cannonier start to mix things up, level changing to almost land a takedown, however Israel never looked in danger. Round four saw Adesanya have success with jabs and body kicks, but Cannonier replied with a few elbows in the clinch.

And in the final round, Cannonier was more competitive, even stinging Israel late in the round, but the champ did enough to round out his fifth title defense. Catch the highlights below.

Alex Pereira is back out to watch the #UFC276 main event 👀

To the judges we go – drop your scorecards 👇 #UFC276

A 12-0 GOLDEN RUN 🏆



Israel Adesanya remains the UFC Middleweight champ 👑 #UFC276



🎨 @geoffriccio pic.twitter.com/MpqvcTGbuO — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2022

UFC 276 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (49-46×2, 50-45)

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50-45×3)

Middleweight Bout: Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland via KO: R1, 2.36

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler via TKO: R2, 4.47

Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley results in a no contest (accidental eye poke): R2, 3.05

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner def. Brad Riddell via submission: R1, 0.45

Welterweight Bout: Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone via submission: R2, 1.32

Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry def. Gabe Green via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Middleweight Bout: Dricus Du Plessis def. Brad Tavares via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

EARLY PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Andre Muniz def. Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julija Stoliarenko def. Jessica-Rose Clark via submission: R1, 0.42