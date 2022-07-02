UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Results & Highlights

UFC 276 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight crown against Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier, while in the co-main, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski and Max “Blessed” Holloway will meet in a trilogy bout for the featherweight title.

Elsewhere on the stacked main card, Sean Strickland will face off with Alex Pereira in a middleweight title eliminator; former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler will clash with Bryan Barberena; and in the PPV curtain raiser, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz will do battle.

The UFC 276 early prelims will kick off at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. Then at 8:00 PM ET, the action moves to ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ for the prelims. The pay-per-view action gets underway at 10:00 PM ET.

All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results and faceoffs here. And to help you get ready for the action and place any big bets, you can view our expert staff picks for each main card bout.

Make sure to follow all the the UFC 276 highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC 276 MAIN CARD: 10PM ET ON ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Main Event – Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

Middleweight Bout: Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

Welterweight Bout: Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena

Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley

PRELIMS: 8PM ET ON ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner

Welterweight Bout: Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone

Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry vs Gabe Green

Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis

EARLY PRELIMS: 10PM ET ON ESPN+ & UFC Fight Pass

Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko