Sean O’Malley Teases His “Secret Weapon” Ahead Of UFC 276

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is best known for his electric stand-up game, but that isn’t the only impressive aspect of his skillset.

O’Malley is set to face Pedro Munhoz to open up the UFC 276 main card later tonight. He has won three straight since his first career loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

O’Malley has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the UFC due to his exciting striking approach to his fights. Yet, he feels he hasn’t fully demonstrated every weapon in his arsenal.

Sean O’Malley Reveals An Overlooked Aspect Of His Game

UFC 269: Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva (Image Credit: Louis Grasse/PxImages)

During a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, O’Malley revealed the underrated aspect of his game that he feels his opponents ignore.

“All they wanna try to do is take me down,” O’Malley said. “Being hard to take down is a skill I feel like I’m good at. I don’t wanna go to the ground, I wanna knock you out.

“But I think my grappling is kind of a secret weapon, I feel like people are going to underestimate it. If I submit Pedro, it would be gratifying. I just enjoy winning and finishing. Getting that win before the bell.”

O’Malley alleges that former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw turned down a jiu-jitsu matchup in Submission Underground earlier in their careers. He has competed against Hector Lombard and Gilbert Melendez in Quintet Ultra, a grappling team survival promotion.

O’Malley grappling Munhoz tonight would be a surprise to many, but he has the opportunity to silence the haters who feel that he is a liability if the fight goes to the ground.

Do you think we’ll see Sean O’Malley grapple at all at UFC 276?