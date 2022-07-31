UFC 277 Performance Bonus Winners

UFC 277 included several fighters that made their case for title shots as well as former champions who once again had belts wrapped around their waists.

There were a number of impressive performances and fights throughout the card, but the UFC elected to go with their normal standard of handing out a Fight of the Night bonus and a pair of bonuses for Performance of the Night.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

Drew Dober and Rafael Alves looked as if they wanted to make an early case for Fight of the Night in their lightweight bout, and it was Dober who came out on top in the third round.

After Alves started strong in the first round, Dober began to assert himself on the feet and have particular success with working the Brazilian’s body. Those punches added up as the fight went on, and Dober eventually landed a left hand to Alves’ ribs that ended the fight in the third round.

A shot to the ribs dropped Alves 😬



Stream the #UFC277 prelims now on @ABCNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/aOFg3A1maZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

Dober picked up his second straight stoppage victory and a Performance of the Night bonus for his work.

Arguably no fighter at UFC 277 made a more impressive statement than Alexandre Pantoja, who faced Alex Perez on the event’s main card.

Pantoja had already picked up victories against Manel Kape and Brandon Royval last year, but it took him less than 2 minutes to get onto Perez’s back and force a tap from the former title challenger.

In addition to netting an extra $50K, Pantoja’s win also puts him at the forefront of the flyweight title conversation once the belts are unified.

Fight Of The Night

UFC 277 had a few worthy contenders for Fight of the Night, but the honors ended up going to Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for their interim flyweight title fight in the night’s co-main event.

Squaring off in a rematch of their 2019 bout, both men had moments of success during an entertaining scrap. Moreno finally landed a brutal body kick late in the third round that immediately folded the New Zealander and only required a few follow-up punches to end things.

MORENO IS A CHAMP ONCE AGAIN 🏆 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/SPGZ2lRLH1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

Moreno walked away with the UFC’s interim flyweight title, plus he and Kara-France each took home $50k for Fight of the Night.

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners for UFC 277?