UFC 277 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs

The UFC 277 pre-fight press conference has wrapped up, and MMA News has the sights and sounds for you down below!
This weekend, Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes will finally run it back after seven months of anticipation. The buildup to their rematch reached its peak earlier today during the pre-fight press conference.
In addition to the event’s headliners, all other fighters on the main card were present during the press conference. You can view the entire lineup for UFC 277 here and our staff predictions for each main card bout here.
For a quick reminder, you can view the main card below followed by all the highlights from today’s press conference featuring each of the below names.
- UFC Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julianna Peña (c) vs. Amanda Nunes
- UFC Interim Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
- Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
- Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev
UFC 277 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights
Extended Highlights & Faceoffs
Full Press Conference Replay
Finally, you can catch the full replay of the UFC 277 pre-fight press conference below!
Be sure to stick with MMA News for full coverage of this weekend’s UFC 277 spectacular!