UFC 277 Results & Highlights: Nunes Outworks Peña

UFC 277 took place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event featured the highly anticipated rematch between women’s bantamweight champ Julianna Peña and the widely acclaimed WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes. While in the co-main, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France did battle for the flyweight interim title.

Elsewhere on the main card, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich clashed; top-ten flyweights Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez faced off; and surging light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev attempted to win his ninth fight in a row against veteran Anthony Smith.

You can catch all the the UFC 277 highlights and results below!

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Orion Cosce def. Mike Mathetha

Orion Cosce secured a unanimous decision victory over Mike Mathetha in their welterweight bout, which featured a super rare double backfist. Check it out below.

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria

Nicolae Negumereanu made a big statement with a TKO victory over Ihor Potieria in their light heavyweight clash. Catch the finish below.

Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt

In this welterweight bout, surging prospect Michael Morales earned his second UFC win with a TKO of Adam Fugitt. Catch the finish below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves

Drew Dober earned his second win in a row with a TKO of Rafael Alvarez in their lightweight bout. Catch the finish below.

A shot to the ribs dropped Alves 😬



Stream the #UFC277 prelims now on @ABCNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/aOFg3A1maZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith

Magomed Ankalaev secured his ninth consecutive win after earning a TKO of Anthony Smith in their light heavyweight clash.

A cagey round one saw Ankalaev land some heavy calf kicks, with both fighters offering little in offense. In round two, Smith appeared to be compromised by a leg injury, and Ankalaev soon capitalized, taking the American’s back and finishing the fight with some savage ground and pound. Catch the highlights below.

Doctors tended to Anthony Smith in the Octagon after suffering a leg injury at #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/3rH0hYgskt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez

In this flyweight bout, Alexandre Pantoja took just over a minute and half to submit Alex Perez. After a frenetic exchange of strikes, Pantoja quickly worked his way onto Perez’s back and sunk in a standing rear-naked choke. Catch the finish below.

Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis

Sergei Pavlovich continues his rise through the heavyweight ranks after taking less than a minute to TKO Derrick Lewis. It was, however, a controversial end to the fight. After Pavlovich dropped Lewis with a flurry of strikes, the referee stepped in to call the fight. But Lewis immediately rose to this feet, protesting the decision. Catch the highlights below.

Sergei Pavlovich gets his fourth straight KO in under a minute ⏱ #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/qLgV2iJq0y — UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022

Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno captured the interim flyweight title with a TKO victory over Kai Kara-France.

A cagey round one saw Moreno land a big right, but Kara-France responded with one of his own. In round two, both fighters remained cautious, but Moreno started to fight with more urgency as the round went on.

The fight stepped up a gear in round three. Kara-France got a takedown briefly and started to find the mark, landing a series of heavy strikes. But late in the round, Moreno landed a massive kick to the liver that sent Kara-France to the canvas, and the Mexican finished the job with some vicious ground and pound. Catch the highlights below.

MORENO IS A CHAMP ONCE AGAIN 🏆 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/SPGZ2lRLH1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

Beautiful show of respect between these two warriors 🤝 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/IJluu5jJln — UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022

Figgy vs Moreno 4 here we come 🍿 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/k6StzVCIH1 — UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022

BRANDON MORENO IS THE INTERIM FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION 🏆🇲🇽 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/IB2bdIs8Sk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Peña

In the main event, Amanda Nunes reclaimed the women’s bantamweight crown with a unanimous decision victory over Julianna Peña.

Nunes started strong in round one, dropping Peña briefly before rocking her again moments later. But Peña responded with some significant strikes of her own, and the duo traded heavy strikes late on.

In round two, Nunes knocked Peña down three times times with some massive strikes, but Peña recovered from each and responded with some significant combinations. Round three saw Peña land some effective combinations, but Nunes landed a takedown and kept Peña down for the rest of the round, while landing some brutal elbows.

In round four, Nunes got a takedown early and Peña came within a hair’s breadth of securing an arm bar, but the Brazilian recovered to land a few savage elbows. The final round saw Nunes score an early takedown yet again and dominate on the ground, fending off submission attempts before trying one herself. Catch the highlights below.

NUNES STUNS AND DROPS PEÑA IN THE SECOND ROUND 😳



STREAM #UFC277 NOW ON @ESPNPLUS ▶️ https://t.co/0GQpkhwBKG pic.twitter.com/yqlLhPaLrD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2022

UFC 277 Main Card

UFC Women’s Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Peña via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43)

UFC Interim Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via TKO: 3, 4.34

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis via TKO: R1, 0.55

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez via submission: R1, 1.31

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith via TKO: R2, 3.09

Preliminary Card

Welterweight: Alex Morono def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Lightweight: Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves via TKO: R3, 1.33

Heavyweight: Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Don’Tale Mayes via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose def. Rafa García via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Early Preliminary Card