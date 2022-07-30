UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Results & Highlights

UFC 277 takes place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see the highly anticipated rematch between women’s bantamweight champ Julianna Peña and the widely acclaimed WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes. While in the co-main, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will do battle for the flyweight interim title.

Elsewhere on the main card, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich will clash; top-ten flyweights Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez will face off; and surging light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev will attempt to win his ninth fight in a row against veteran Anthony Smith.

The early prelims get underway at 6:00 PM ET, while the prelims kick off at 8:00 PM ET, and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. Two fighters missed weight, with both Joselyne Edwards and Orion Cosce tipping the scales 1.5 pounds over their divisional weight limits. Their bouts will proceed as scheduled, but both fighters will forfeit 20% of their purses to their opponents.

You can check out our staff picks for the main card here and follow all the the UFC 277 highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC 277 Main Card (10:00 PM ET, PPV)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight: Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC Interim Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Preliminary Card (8:00 PM ET, ESPN / ABC / ESPN+)

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa García

Early Preliminary Card (6:00 PM ET, UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)