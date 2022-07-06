ICYMI: Official “Rise Above” Trailer Drops For UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2

Fresh off the heels of the first official pay-per-view of the summer in UFC 276, another July sizzler is swiftly approaching in UFC 277, featuring the highly anticipated rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

UFC 277 takes place from The American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas on Saturday, July 30, 2022. As mentioned and as the world is well aware, the main event will be the sequel between UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

In their initial clash at UFC 269 last December, Peña pulled off what is considered to be one of the biggest upsets in MMA history when she ended the dominant championship reign of Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke submission victory.

Since then, both women have had plenty to say about that bout and the rematch ahead. They also coached the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite one another to further promote their next fight.

In the co-main event of UFC 277, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will compete in the co-main event for the interim flyweight championship.

“Rise Above” Trailer Drops For UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2

Sunday, the UFC released the official trailer for UFC 277, titled “Rise Above.” You can check it out below!

But first, here is the current lineup you can look forward to at UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2.

UFC Women’s Championship Bout: Julianna Peña (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC Interim’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight Alexandre Pantoja: vs. Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales

Women’s Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova

Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ľudovít Klein

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

And now, without further ado, here is the official trailer for UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2!