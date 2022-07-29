UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Official Weigh-In Results: Two Misses

The weigh-in results for UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes has wrapped up, and MMA News is here to serve up the full scoop.

After seven months of waiting, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña and consensus WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes will run it back inside the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. The co-main event will feature former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno going up against the streaking Kai Kara-France in another rematch inside the Lone Star State.

Also competing on the card is Texas’ own “Black Beast” Derrick Lewis. The KO king will be swangin’ and bangin’ with #11-ranked heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich. Also on the main card will be the highly touted Magomed Ankalaev taking on former title challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith, plus top-10 flyweights Alexandre Pantoja (#4) and Alex Perez (#6) taking the stage immediately after them.

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Weigh-In Results

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña

UFC 277 comes to you from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. You can view the full lineup for the card below as well as the weigh-in results as they come in.

There were two weight misses, with Joselyne Edwards and Orion Cosce both weighing 1.5 pounds over their divisional weight limits. Both fightes will forfeit 20% of their purses to their opponents and their bouts will proceed as scheduled.

Each bout on the main card is cleared to go despite Peña waiting (trolling?) until the very last minute and nearly giving the MMA world a heart attack.

UFC 277 Main Card (10:00 PM ET, PPV)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight: Julianna Peña (134.5) vs. Amanda Nunes (135)

UFC Interim Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (124.5)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254.5)

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith (206) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (206)

Preliminary Card (8:00 PM ET, ESPN / ABC / ESPN+)

Welterweight: Alex Morono (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Lightweight: Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Rafael Alves (155.5)

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes (255) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose (155) vs. Rafa García (155)

Early Preliminary Card (6:00 PM ET, UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Welterweight: Michael Morales (170.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (171)

Women’s Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim (135) vs. Joselyne Edwards (137.5)*

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)

Welterweight: Orion Cosce (172.5)** vs. Blood Diamond (169)

*20% of Joselyne Edwards’ fight purse will go to Ji Yeon Kim. The fight remains on as scheduled.

** 20% of Orion Cosce will go to Blood Diamond. The fight remains on as scheduled.