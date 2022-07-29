UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Official Weigh-In Results

MMA News is here to bring you the weigh-in results for tomorrow night’s UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes showcase!

After seven months of waiting, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña and consensus WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes will run it back inside the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. The co-main event will feature former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno going up against the streaking Kai Kara-France in another rematch inside the Lone Star State.

Also competing on the card is Texas’ own “Black Beast” Derrick Lewis. The KO king will be swangin’ and bangin’ with #11-ranked heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich. Also on the main card will be the highly touted Magomed Ankalaev taking on former title challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith, plus top-10 flyweights Alexandre Pantoja (#4) and Alex Perez (#6) taking the stage immediately after them.

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Weigh-In Results

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña

UFC 277 comes to you from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. You can view the full lineup for the card below as well as the weigh-in results as they come in. You can also catch the official UFC 277 live weigh-in show here.

UFC 277 Main Card (10:00 PM ET, PPV)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight: Julianna Peña (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC Interim Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Preliminary Card (8:00 PM ET, ESPN / ABC / ESPN+)

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa García

Early Preliminary Card (6:00 PM ET, UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)