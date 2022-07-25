The Countdown To UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 Officially Begins

Seven months after one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, fight week for Peña vs. Nunes 2 has arrived, and the countdown has officially begun.

The UFC has released its official Countdown video for UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2, and the video provides a cinematic backdrop for the two title fights this weekend.

At UFC 277, Julianna Peña will have an opportunity to prove that she is not renting the bantamweight throne but is only beginning her rule. There is no better way to achieve this than to knock off the Lioness for the second straight time to erase all doubt about who is the superior fighter.

Amanda Nunes, viewed as the consensus greatest female fighter in MMA history and who herself believes is the MMA GOAT regardless of gender, is approaching arguably the biggest fight of her illustrious career when she tries to get back the only loss she’s suffered since 2014.

Was Peña’s win a fluke or destiny? Is Nunes’ reign of terror at 135 done for good or ready for Part 2 after a brief intermission? Fans will soon learn the answer in less than one week’s time.

In the co-main event, former undisputed UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will take on Kai Kara-France in a rematch as well. In their first battle, Moreno scored the victory via unanimous decision in 2019.

Both men have noticeably made leaps in their careers and will now compete in a five-round bout to determine who will hold interim gold during Deiveson Figueiredo’s absence.

Here is what you can expect to see from the UFC 277 Countdown video, which you can view in its entirety at the bottom of this article.

“I’m going in there to take everything, to solidify my name, to be done with this chapter.” —Julianna Peña

The UFC 277 Countdown video does an outstanding job capturing Peña’s successful stalking of The Lioness dating back to UFC 200 and her determination to stay perched right where he is. More than anything, viewers can relive the thrill and emotion of her family, friends, and the entire MMA world the night she pulled off arguably the biggest upset in WMMA history.

“I will finish her, on the feet or on the floor. No matter where this fight goes, I can beat her everywhere.” – Amanda Nunes

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In the Countdown video, viewers are treated to an inside look at Nunes’ new gym and reinvigorated mindset after her stunning loss last December. Fans can gaze into the eyes of the Lioness to judge for themselves if she is truly ready to get back on the prowl and kill she who previously slayed her.

“Right now, I feel like the best flyweight fighter in the world.” – Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno, Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The Countdown video walks you through Moreno’s rise to the top of the flyweight division and what he’s doing to get back to the title. The video also does a fine job in capturing the impact his coach, James Krause, has had in preparing him both in the past and in the present as he readies for Saturday’s rematch.

“I can’t wait to get in there against Brandon. I’m just a lot sharper. I won’t show any weakness. We’re gonna find the shot, and we’ll put him away.” – Kai Kara-France

Similar to the main event, The Countdown video takes viewers back to the initial encounter of the co-headliners. Three years after Kara-France’s loss to Moreno, fans can learn what Kara-France and his crew at City Kickboxing have done to prepare for this second encounter after returning to the lab.

UFC 277 comes to you from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. You can view the full lineup for the card below followed by the UFC’s official countdown video. And be sure to stick with MMA News this fight week for all the latest updates regarding UFC 277!

(Card, Start Times, & Bout Order Subject To Change)

UFC 277 Main Card (10:00 PM ET, PPV)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight: Julianna Peña (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC Interim Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Preliminary Card (8:00 PM ET, ESPN / ABC / ESPN+)

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa García

Early Preliminary Card (6:00 PM ET, UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt

Women’s Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Joselyne Edwards

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

Finally, you can check out the full UFC 277 Countdown video below!