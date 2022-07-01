UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards Press Conference Highlights

The promotional press conference for UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards has wrapped up, and we have the highlights and replay ready for you right here!

Hours ago, Utah Jazz fans learned that all-star center Rudy Gobert would no longer be on their team, thus putting a pre-emptive damper on the upcoming 2022/2023 NBA season. The good news is they will have some top-tier UFC action come August 20th to help soothe their sporting woes.

The main event will feature reigning pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman taking on Leon “Rocky” Edwards in a rematch from their initial 2015 bout that saw Usman cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

Other bouts announced for the card include José Aldo taking on Merab Dvalishvili and Paulo Costa facing Luke Rockhold.

In today’s press conference, it was only the headliners, Usman and Edwards, in attendance, and you can peep some of the highlights below followed by the full replay of the press conference.

"It would mean the world to me"@Leon_EdwardsMMA on bringing the belt back to the UK after #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/fi5tWY7PUD — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 1, 2022

Finally, you can check out the full UFC 278 press conference below!