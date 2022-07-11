Manager: UFC Will Not Wait On Charles Oliveira

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says that the UFC will not wait on Charles Oliveira to move forward.

Charles Oliveira and his camp have been on record in saying that there’s no interest in fighting Islam Makhachev in October in Abu Dhabi, and that if the fight is to happen, Brazil would be the preferred destination in December.

Abdelaziz took to Twitter to state that, if Oliveira is not ready to fight for the vacant lightweight title by October, the UFC should move on to a different opponent for his client.

Specifically, Abdelaziz said he’d like to see Beniel Dariush face Makhachev if Oliveira can’t make the date. However, he did note that Oliveira would deserve to face the winner after.

“If Charles Oliveira Not ready to fight in October very simple the division doesn’t have a champion @MAKHACHEVMMA vs @beneildariush Charles can fight the winner the he deserve a rest respect”

“Ufc not going to it for anyone they are going to move on I overplayed my hand couple times and I learn what to do now”

Both Oliveira and Makhachev have certainly separated themselves from the pack at 155 pounds. Oliveira is the former champion of the division, however, he was stripped of the title after missing weight for his last defense against Justin Gaethje.

Now, he’s expected to face Makhachev, who is on a 10-fight win streak, for the vacant strap to determine once and for all who the most dominant fighter in the division truly is.

What do you think about Abdelaziz saying the UFC shouldn’t wait on Charles Oliviera?