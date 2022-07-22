UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Official Weigh-In Results

UFC London takes place tomorrow, July 23, 2022; but before the action gets underway, MMA News has you covered with the official weigh-in results!

Tomorrow’s main event features two top-10 heavyweights going at it when Curtis Blaydes (#4) faces Tom Aspinall. Both men are coming off statement finishes in their last outings and are drawing closer to a title shot. With a win here, it stands to reason that either man would be only one or less fights away from a world title shot.

The co-main event will see Jack Hermansson (#8) against Chris “The Action Man” Curtis, who has yet to taste defeat in the Octagon. Hermansson was originally scheduled to face Darren Till; unfortunately, Till had to withdraw from the bout due to injury.

Another fight on the card that has everyone talking is the lightweight scrap between Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt. There is bad blood between the two young prospects, and the public is eager for the weigh-ins to wrap up so that this fight, along with all the other bouts, can go off without a hitch.

UFC London Weigh-In Results

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC London will come to you from the O2 Arena in London, England. The main card will begin at 3 PM EST/12 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST. The UFC has advertised the time on their website.

Below, you can view the full card, and MMA News will provide you with the official weigh-in results as they come in.

Main Card (3:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

#4 Curtis Blaydes (16-3) vs. #6 Tom Aspinall (12-2)- Heavyweight Main Event

#8 Jack Hermansson (22-7) vs. #9 Chris Curtis (29-8)- Middleweight Co-Main Event

Paddy Pimblett (18-3) vs. Jordan Leavitt (10-1)- Lightweight

#11 Nikita Krylov (27-9) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (18-7)- Light Heavyweight

Molly McCann (12-4) vs. Hannah Goldy (6-2)- Women’s Flyweight

#8 Paul Craig (16-4-1) vs. #9 Volkan Oezdemir (17-6)- Light Heavyweight

Preliminary Card (12:00 PM ET, ESPN+)