UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Fight Card, How to Watch

Tom Aspinall will have his most important fight to date in the UFC against Curtis Blaydes.

Aspinall has quickly become a potential UFC Heavyweight Championship contender since joining the company in 2020. He’s won five fights in the UFC and finished all opponents.

His last win was against Alexander Volkov by submission at the previous UFC London on Mar. 19. Ranked sixth in the heavyweight division, Aspinall has the chance to get into the top five if he defeats Blaydes.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Blaydes is looking to stop the momentum of Aspinall and prove that he should be the next title challenger. The UFC veteran is fourth in the division and is on a two-fight win streak. He impressed fans with his striking in his last win against Chris Daukaus by knockout at UFC Columbus on Mar. 26.

He’s always been in the mix to fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship but has yet to have the opportunity. However, a win over Aspinall gives Blaydes a solid case to move one step closer to challenging for the title.

Tom Aspinall (Image Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#4 Curtis Blaydes (16-3) vs. #6 Tom Aspinall (12-2)- Heavyweight Main Event

#8 Jack Hermansson (22-7) vs. #9 Chris Curtis (29-8)- Middleweight Co-Main Event

Paddy Pimblett (18-3) vs. Jordan Leavitt (10-1)- Lightweight

#11 Nikita Krylov (27-9) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (18-7)- Light Heavyweight

Molly McCann (12-4) vs. Hannah Goldy (6-2)- Women’s Flyweight

#8 Paul Craig (16-4-1) vs. #9 Volkan Oezdemir (17-6)- Light Heavyweight

Prelims:

Mason Jones (11-1) vs. Ludovit Klein (18-4)- Lightweight

Marc Diakiese (15-5) vs. Damir Hadzovic (14-6)- Lightweight

Nathaniel Wood (17-5) vs. Charles Rosa (14-7)- Featherweight

Makwan Amirkhani (17-7) vs. Jonathan Pearce (12-4)- Featherweight

Muhammad Mokaev (6-0) vs. Charles Johnson (11-2)- Flyweight

Jai Herbert (11-4) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-4)- Lightweight

Mandy Bohm (7-1) vs. Victoria Leonardo (8-4)- Women’s Flyweight

Claudio Silva (14-3) vs. Nicolas Dalby (19-4-1)- Welterweight

Image Credits: Kieran Cleeves/PA Images & Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

When is UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall?

UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall takes place Jul. 23 at the 02 Arena in London, England.

The main card will begin at 3 PM EST/12 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST. The UFC has advertised the time on their website. However, it could still change.

How to Watch?

UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. Tickets for the event are still on sale on AXS and Ticketmaster.