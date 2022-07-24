UFC London Bonuses: Pimblett, McCann Among 4 $50k Winners

UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann left The O2 Arena cashing in big again with viral finishes at UFC London on Saturday.

Pimblett and McCann were among four $50k ‘Performance of the Night’ winners after another eventful evening in London. UFC featherweight Jonathan Pearce and light heavyweight veteran Nikita Krylov also earned bonuses for their TKO victories.

UFC London was headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. Just 15 seconds into the first round, Aspinall suffered a leg injury after throwing a kick that immediately stopped the action.

This was the second-straight week a UFC Fight Night headliner had been stopped due to a first-round injury after Brian Ortega’s shoulder popped out of its socket against Yair Rodríguez at UFC Long Island.

Despite the main event leaving more to be desired, plenty of jaw-dropping performances were rewarded with big paychecks.

UFC London Performance Of The Night Winners

After nearly finishing Jordan Leavitt with ground-and-pound at the end of Round 1, Pimblett got to work on the ground and submitted Leavitt with a rear-naked choke in Round 2 that sent the London faithful into a frenzy.

Pimblett is now 3-0 since signing with the UFC after a long tenure in Cage Warriors that featured a featherweight title reign. He’s won five in a row and six of his last seven overall.

Pimblett’s good friend and teammate, McCann earned another wild finish against Hannah Goldy earlier on the main card. After throwing a spinning back elbow, she followed it up with brutal ground-and-pound strikes to win the fight.

Entering the fight with Goldy, McCann earned a spinning back elbow knockout of Luana Carolina at the UFC’s last London event and also earned a unanimous decision victory over Ji Yeon Kim.

Shortly after McCann’s TKO victory, Krylov made quick work of three-time title challenger Alexander Gustafsson with a series of punches on the feet and ground.

Krylov snapped a two-fight losing skid with the win after losing to Paul Craig and Magomed Ankalaev. As for Gustafsson, he’s now lost four in a row and could potentially be on his way toward retirement.

The fourth POTN bonus went to Pearce, who blitzed the always-tough Makwan Amirkhani en route to a TKO finish in Round 2.

The HUGE ground strikes led to the finish for JSP 👊#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/KPoUJDGUHz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2022

Pearce has now won four in a row after losing his UFC debut to Joe Lauzon in 2019. He earned a shot in the UFC following a knockout on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Do you agree with the four UFC London bonus winners?