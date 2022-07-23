Fighters React To Molly McCann’s TKO Win Over Goldy

After the UFC London crowd were treated to a number of fairly tepid decisions to start the night, Molly McCann gave them something to cheer about.

After she already produced a highlight-reel knockout over Luana Carolina in the UFC’s last trip to London earlier this year, “Meatball” nearly managed to recreate the same finish against Hannah Goldy.

McCann was the early aggressor in the women’s flyweight bout, throwing big strikes while Goldy looked for openings to take the English fighter down. “24K” had no luck with her takedown attempts, and eventually McCann found her opening.

With Goldy backing up, McCann threw a huge overhand right that connected cleanly. “Meatball” took advantage of Goldy having her back to the fence and threw the same spinning back elbow she had knocked out Carolina with.

While it wasn’t enough to put Goldy out, the 32-year-old quickly followed with a series of hooks that dropped Goldy and eventually forced the ref to step in.

UFC Fighters React To The Finish

UFC London had been a decision-heavy affair until McCann’s highlight-reel win, and a number of UFC fighters reacted accordingly.

Super impressive win McCann! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

She did it again! #UFCLondon — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022

Wow! Molly always puts on a show 🔥 #UFCLondon — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 23, 2022

Molly found the opening and stormed #UFCLondon — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022

After dropping her first pair of bouts in the UFC, “Meatball” is now on a 3-fight winning streak dating back 2021.

MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC London.