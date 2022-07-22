UFC London Final Faceoffs, Odds, & Full Card Preview

UFC London takes place tomorrow, July 23, from the O2 Arena, and MMA News has the final faceoffs of all of the event’s combatants!

UFC London will come to you from the O2 Arena in London, England. The main card will begin at 3 PM EST/12 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST.

The weigh-ins were completed earlier today, with every fighter in the lineup successfully making weight.

Want to get even more ready for the action tomorrow? You can view an in-depth fight-by-fight preview for every bout here, courtesy of UFC.com.

For a snapshot preview of each bout as well as the final faceoffs, look down below!

UFC London Final Faceoffs

Cláudio Silva (+205) vs. Nicolas Dalby (-175)

After beginning his UFC run with five straight wins, Cláudio Silva is on a two-fight skid. The 39-year-old will enter the O2 Arena with his back against the wall when facing fellow veteran, Nicolas Dalby, who is 1-1 in his last two bouts. Dalby most recently loss to Tim Means last July.

Welterweights kick things off in London 💥



Claudio Silva vs @DalbyMMA



[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Prelims 12pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/3r9wMBbHp7 — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2022

Mandy Böhm (-110) vs. Victoria Leonardo (-110)

Both flyweights will be in pursuit of their first UFC victory tomorrow. Böhm is currently 0-1 in the promotion after losing to Ariane Lipski last year. Leonardo entered the UFC by way of The Contender Series but has gone 0-2 in the promotion since.

Jai Herbert (-275) vs. Kyle Nelson (+235)

Don’t let Jai Herbert’s 1-3 UFC record fool you. And apparently, it has not fooled the oddsmakers and bettors. This lethal striker has won 9 of his 11 fights by KO and has only loss in the UFC to very proven names: Renato Moicano, Francisco Trinaldo, and ranked featherweight contender Ilia Topuria.

This time, he’ll be facing Kyle Nelson, who is 1-3 in the UFC as well. Nelson was most recently knocked out by Billy Quarantillo two years ago.

Muhammad Mokaev (-500) vs. Charles Johnson (-375)

After talk about guns and street cred, Mokaev and Johnson will settle their beef with their fists. Mokaev is one of the hottest prospects in the promotion, and the 21-year-old has made it no secret that he is eying Jon Jones‘ record for the youngest champion in history. After a successful UFC debut against Cody Durden in March, Mokaev now sets his sights on the debuting Charles Johnson, who has an 11-2 pro record and a four-fight winning streak.

You can check out their explosive face-off below.

Makwan Amirkhani (+150) vs. Jonathan Pearce (-175)

One fun fact to keep an eye on in this sleeper is that Amirkhani has won 12 of his 17 wins by submission, including his most recent Performance of the Night sub of Mike Grundy in March. He’ll be facing Pearce, who is on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC and the betting favorite in this contest.

Nathaniel Wood (-600) vs. Charles Rosa (+450)

28-year-old featherweight Nathaniel Wood will enter this fight as the largest betting favorite on the card when facing Charles Rosa, a 35-year-old vet who has lost three of his last four fights.

Despite the respect from oddsmakers, Wood has also not been setting the world ablaze as of late, as he has lost two of his last three bouts, albeit to proven names Casey Kenney and John Dodson. Still, Wood was once seen as one of the hottest prospects in the promotion, and he can reawaken that narrative tomorrow.

Marc Diakiese (-400) vs. Damir Hadžović (+330)

Two six-year UFC vets go at it here, with both men looking to build on the momentum of their last fight in which they each came away with a win. Diakiese will enter the fight as a heavy 4-1 favorite, and he had a lot to say to Hadžović in their faceoff.

Mason Jones (-400) vs. Ľudovít Klein (+330)

Some believe that this battle of 27-year-olds could result in one or both men leaving with a performance bonus. Jones, a former Cage Warriors lightweight champion is the heavy favorite and enters with a UFC record of 1-1-1. Klein is 2-2 in the UFC, but 16 of his career 18 wins have been finishes, including his UFC debut against Shane Young in 2020, which was a head kick KO victory.

Closing out the #UFCLondon prelims with a LW banger ⚡️

@MasonJones1995 vs Ludovit Klein



[ Tomorrow | Prelims 12pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/keAe1EwxlH — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2022

Paul Craig (+122) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (-142)

Two top-10 light heavyweights will kick off the main card when Paul Craig (#8) faces Volkan Oezdemir. Despite Craig being on a six-fight unbeaten streak and Oezdemir losing two straight, Oezdemir still sits as the slight favorite.

And what’s a Paul Craig fight week without another memorable faceoff from the Bearjew? You can check out the latest below.

LHW 𝙋𝙊𝙒𝙀𝙍 takes the stage to get the main card underway 👊

@PCraigMMA vs @Volkan_Oezdemir



[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 3pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/basCVJwOp9 — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2022

Molly McCann (-450) vs. Hannah Goldy (+350)

On the last UFC London card, Molly McCann earned her second straight performance bonus with a viral backfist KO of Luana Carolina. If she is going to pull off the hat trick, she would need to be the first fighter to finish Hannah Goldy.

McCann enters the fight as a sizable favorite, but the oddsmakers expect this one to go the distance, with the over line currently set at -265.

Alexander Gustafsson (+174) vs. Nikita Krylov (-204)

A legend returns, as after a two-year layoff and failed heavyweight debut, the world will finally see the Mauler return when he faces fellow vet Nikita Krylov.

Due to his absence, the light heavyweight rankings does not have Gustafsson listed in what is a very rare happening over the past decade. That will change if he reminds the world who he is against the #11-ranked Krylov, who is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

Despite his stature in the division’s history and Krylov’s skid, Gustafsson will still enter the fight as the underdog.

Paddy Pimblett (-265) vs. Jordan Leavitt (+225)

Fan-favorite firestarter Paddy Pimblett will again look to steal the show and the full attention of the fans when he faces fellow young lightweight Jordan Leavitt in a grudge match.

Both men have done their fair share of chirping, with Pimblett recently being disappointed at not being able to tell Leavitt what he thinks of him to his face. Still, what better way to express himself than with a proper scrap in front of his countrymen?

You can check out the face-off and the Pimblett shake-fake below. And you can also read up on all the banter between the two men during the leadup to tomorrow’s bout here.

All smiles now, but tomorrow it is time for business 🧳@TheUFCBaddy vs @JoJo_MonkeyKing



[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 3pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/UzZjtj1S0Q — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2022

Jack Hermansson (-110) vs. Chris Curtis (-110)

The oddsmakers and gambling community are scratching their heads with this one. On one hand, you have the #8-ranked middleweight in the world who has been in there with the best in the world going against the blazing hot Chris Curtis, who has won eight straight fights and is 3-0 in the UFC with two KO/TKOs.

It’s a pick ’em and a headscratcher, but fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to see who emerges victorious.

Curtis Blaydes (+119) vs. Tom Aspinall (-139)

Here’s a fight that didn’t need a week filled with trash talk and headlines, nor does it need a viral faceoff. Nope, these are two of the best, fiercest competitors in the world, and that says more than enough.

Indeed, from a quality standpoint, you won’t find many fights much better than this one, especially without a PPV price tag attached to it.

Both men are ranked in the top-10 and are closing in on a title fight. This could be a bout that has Blaydes looked at as a gatekeeper with a loss, or it could solidify him as what many have always viewed him as: one of the biggest threats to the heavyweight title.

Aspinall has run through each of his UFC opponents thus far, with five fights and five finishes. In fact, all 12 of his career wins have been finishes. Tomorrow, he’ll look to make it a lucky #13 against his toughest test yet.

That wraps it up! What do you think about the odds of these fights? Which fights are you most looking forward to? And who will be the night’s big winners!? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section and make sure you keep it locked right here for full coverage of UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall all day tomorrow!