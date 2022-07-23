UFC London Results & Highlights: Blaydes Defeats Aspinall Via Injury Stoppage

UFC London took place today from the O2 Arena in London, England, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The stacked main card featured a clash between top-10 heavyweights Curtis Blaydes (#4) and Tom Aspinall (#6). In the co-main, Jack Hermansson squared off against the UFC-unbeaten Chris Curtis in a middleweight bout.

Elsewhere on the main card, local favorite Paddy Pimblett took on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight bout that was preceded by much bad blood between the duo; light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Alexander Gustafsson squared off; Liverpool’s Molly McCann faced Hannah Goldy; and Scotland’s Paul Craig aimed to extend his seven-fight unbeaten streak against Volkan Oezdemir.

You can catch all the UFC London highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Muhammad Mokaev def. Charles Johnson

In one of the more anticipated bouts on the card, 21-year-old upstart Muhammad Mokaev battled Charles Johnson in what turned out to be a very high-level grappling match. It saw Mokaev gain the upper hand, with the local fighter landing a vicious suplex in the third round.

Jonathan Pearce def. Makwan Amirkhani

In the second finish of the night, Jonathan Pearce was able to knock off Makwan Amirkhani via TKO. Pearce was able to slice up Amirkhani with unrelenting elbows throughout the fight while thwarting Amirkhani’s takedown threat. You can checkout some of the action below!

The HUGE ground strikes led to the finish for JSP 👊#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/KPoUJDGUHz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Volkan Oezdemir def. Paul Craig

Volkan Oezdemir is back in the win column after earning a unanimous decision against Paul Craig in their light heavyweight bout.

In round one, Craig almost caught Oezdemir in a heel hook, but the Swiss escaped to land some effective strikes. In round two, Craig matched Oezdemir on the feet, while unsuccessfully attempting to bait Oezdemir into a submission by continually pulling guard.

Round three saw Oezdemir rock Craig with a stinging right, but the Scot recovered to attempt an arm bar. The duo traded for much of the round, with Craig continually falling to the canvas, looking for submission opportunities. Catch the highlights below.

Who had Paul Craig head kicks on their bingo card? 😅 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/jGGVik5wQS — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) July 23, 2022

Molly McCann def. Hannah Goldy

Molly McCann earned her third win in a row with a first-round TKO of Hannah Goldy in their women’s flyweight bout. McCann unleashed a huge overhand right, quickly followed by a brutal spinning back elbow that rocked Goldy, before “Meatball” unloaded to get the win. Catch the highlights below.

Paddy's reaction to Molly McCann's knockout is priceless 👏 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/Ivei7KSEps — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2022

Nikita Krylov def. Alexander Gustafsson

Nikita Krylov took just over a minute to KO Alexander Gustafsson in their light heavyweight clash.

Krylov sent Gustafsson sprawling to the canvas with a huge overhand right and followed it up with some ground and pound. The Swede survived, but only for Krylov to knock Gustafsson down once again, before finishing the job with some savage strikes. Catch the highlights below.

Put the pressure on to get the job done early 😤@KrylovUFC is a PROBLEM!



[ #UFCLondon | Main Card LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/xDQk2U0AS2 — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022

Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett blew the roof off the O2 Arena with a submission win over Jordan Leavitt in their lightweight bout.

In round one, Leavitt landed a huge takedown early and outgrappled Paddy for most of round. However Pimblett took Leavitt’s back late on, landing some brutal ground and pound. Then in round two, Pimblett took Leavitt’s back and sunk in a rear-naked choke to get his third UFC win. Catch the highlights below.

An ELECTRIC finish to round 1 for Paddy ⚡️ #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/NiE2IVyOTo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2022

Just like it's Modern Warfare 2 😳



This guy is a menace. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/ZCWzgFoiCz — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 23, 2022

The lad from Liverpool has the entire #UFCLondon crowd on their feet 👏



[ #UFCLondon | Main Card LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/NRlosEbZhV — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022

Jack Hermansson def. Chris Curtis

In the co-main event, Jack Hermansson got it done with a unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis in their middleweight bout.

Round one took place on the feet, with Hermansson pushing the pressure and keeping up a high output of varied strikes. In round two, Hermansson rocked Curtis and unloaded on him against the fence, landing successive brutal elbows. Round three saw Hermansson stay active on the feet to round out the win. Catch the highlights below.

Curtis Blaydes def. Tom Aspinall

It was an anti-climactic end to the main event for the second week running, with Curtis Blaydes earning an injury stoppage TKO win over Tom Aspinall in their heavyweight clash.

The injury took place just 15 seconds into the first round when Aspinall landed a kick to Blaydes’ lead leg, before stepping back and falling to the canvas, clutching his right knee. The Englishman remained on the canvas for some time, clearly writhing in a lot of pain. Catch the unfortunate ending to the fight below.

Tom Aspinall lands a leg kick then falls to the ground in pain, ending the #UFCLondon main event.



Curtis Blaydes wins via TKO. pic.twitter.com/GDJcOmyXHW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2022

UFC LONDON MAIN CARD

Curtis Blaydes def. Tom Aspinall via TKO (injury stoppage): R1, 0.15

Jack Hermansson def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt via submission: R2, 2.46

Nikita Krylov def. Alexander Gustafsson via KO: R1, 1.07

Molly McCann def. Hannah Goldy via TKO: R1, 3.52

Volkan Oezdemir def. Paul Craig via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

PRELIMINARY CARD