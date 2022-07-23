UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall Live Results & Highlights

UFC London takes place today from the O2 Arena in London, England, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The stacked main card will feature a must-see bout between top-10 heavyweights Curtis Blaydes (#4) and Tom Aspinall (#6). In the co-main, Jack Hermansson will square off against the UFC-unbeaten Chris Curtis in a middleweight clash.

Elsewhere on the main card, local favorite Paddy Pimblett will take on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight bout that’s been preceded by much bad blood between the duo; light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Alexander Gustafsson will square off; Liverpool’s Molly McCann will face Hannah Goldy; and Scotland’s Paul Craig will aim to extend his seven-fight unbeaten streak against Volkan Oezdemir.

The prelims will kick off at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST, and the main card at 3 PM EST/12 PM PST. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results here. You can also check out our preview of UFC London right here.

Make sure to follow all the UFC London highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC LONDON MAIN CARD (3:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Chris Curtis vs. Jack Hermansson

Jordan Leavitt vs. Paddy Pimblett

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov

Hannah Goldy vs. Molly McCann

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 12:00 PM ET, ESPN+)