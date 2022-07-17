UFC Long Island Bonuses: 8 Different Fighters Earn $50K

Despite the main event ending in anticlimactic fashion when Brian Ortega dislocated his shoulder, UFC Long Island featured a number of notable results throughout the card.

After returning to the usual habit of just a pair of Performance of the Night bonuses last week, the UFC elected to award 6 Performance of the Night bonuses along with Fight of the Night for this week’s card.

Performance Of The Night Winners

After the evening started with a pair of decisions, Dustin Jacoby woke the Long Island crowd up with his knockout win over Da-un Jung.

With just over two minutes left in the opening round, Jacoby landed a huge right hand that put Jung flat on his back and had the ref waving the fight off immediately. The 34-year-old earned his fourth-straight victory after a 2021 draw with Ion Cutelaba and pocketed a Performance of the Night bonus for his win.

Bill Algeo’s win over Herbert Burns may not have been as violent as Jacoby’s victory, but the result was just as decisive.

“Senor Perfecto” pushed the pace against Burns for a little over a round of action, and eventually the Brazilian was unable to continue due to a combination of exhaustion and damage. Whatever the factors that rendered Burns unable to stand up, Algeo earned an extra $50K for his performance.

Many fans expected Ricky Simon to rely on his wrestling skills to try and stop the undefeated Jack Shore, but the 29-year-old was also able to flash his striking to earn a Performance of the Night bonus.

Ricky Simon is a DANGEROUS dude 😰 #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/Wte9BQ1rKx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

Simon cracked Shore with a right hand before ending up in mount, and the Welshman quickly found himself tapping to an arm triangle choke for his first career loss.

Punahele Soriano wrapped up a run of 4-straight finishes to close out the prelims when he stopped Dalcha Lungiambula in the second round of their middleweight bout.

After Lungiambula was able to largely control the first round, Soriano dropped “Champion” with a left hand and followed up with punches on the ground to earn a Performance of the Night bonus.

Li Jingliang not only rebounded from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev by beating Muslim Salikov on the UFC Long Island main card, he also earned himself an extra $50k.

LI KNEW HE HAD THE FINISH 🤯 #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/BZjcH2INen — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

“The Leech” stunned the Russian fighter before walking him down and finally landed a combination that dropped Salikhov before Jingliang landed some elbows for good measure.

The night’s co-main event saw Amanda Lemos take on Michelle Waterson-Gomez, and Lemos ended up earning a victory in the second round.

Lemos locked up a guillotine and Waterson tapped on her back at #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/VwNAp5ODeu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

Lemos jumped on a guillotine choke before bringing “The Karate Hottie” to the mat, and the Brazilian let go of the submission the moment Waterson-Gomez tapped to earn the event’s final Performance of the Night bonus.

Fight Of The Night

The closely-contested featherweight fight between Charles Jourdain and Shane Burgos looked like it was an early contender for Fight of the Night, but the wild flyweight scrap between Matt Schnell and Sumudaerji ended up being the clear winner.

INSANE FINISH TO AN INSANE FIGHT 😱



Watch #UFCLongIsland NOW on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/bGAOtPTkYt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

Although the fight didn’t even make it through 2 full rounds, the flyweight fighters left everything in the cage. Both men were battered and bloody by the time Schnell made an improbable comeback by submitting Sumudaerji with a triangle choke in a fairly clear-cut Fight of the Night winner.

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners for UFC Long Island?