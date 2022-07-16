UFC Long Island Results & Highlights: Rodriguez Defeats Ortega Via Injury Stoppage

UFC Long Island took place tonight from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event featured a must-see clash between top-five featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. A win for Rodriguez would see him possibly earn a title shot, while Ortega was aiming to bounce back from his loss to champ Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 last September.

In the co-main event, Michelle Waterson and Amanda Lemos were both vying to get back into the win column when they met in their strawweight clash. You can catch all the UFC Long Island highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Dustin Jacoby def. Da-un Jung

In the first stoppage of the evening, Dustin Jacoby put Da-un Jung away in the first round with a devastating right hand. Check out the finish below!

Bill Algeo def. Herbert Burns

After surviving an early triangle scare from Herbert Burns, Bill Algeo took over the fight to earn a second-round TKO injury-stoppage win. Burns wasn’t able to get to his feet in a timely fashion due to damage and fatigue. Check out the final call below!

Ricky Simon def. Jack Shore

In one of the more anticipated bouts of the evening, Ricky Simon handed Jack Shore his first professional loss.

After neutralizing Shore in the first round, Simon took over in the second round, first with a thunderous slam and ultimately with an arm-triangle submission victory. You can peep the conclusion of the fight below.

Ricky Simon is a DANGEROUS dude 😰 #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/Wte9BQ1rKx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

Puna Soriano def. Dalcha Lungiambula

In the fourth consecutive finish, Puna Soriano stopped Dalcha Lungiambula with a second-round TKO. After a big left dropped Lungiambula, Soriano put a stamp on the contest with some follow-up ground and pound. Check out the finish below!

Main Card Highlights

Lauren Murphy def. Miesha Tate

In this women’s flyweight bout, Lauren Murphy earned a unanimous decision victory over Miesha Tate.

Round one saw Murphy land the more effective strikes, while both fighters held their own in the grappling exchanges. In round two, Murphy took advantage on the feet and landed a takedown, but Tate responded with a brutal elbow. Round three was more competitive, with both fighters trading heavy leather. Catch the decision below.

Shane Burgos def. Charles Jourdain

Shane Burgos got it done via majority decision against Charles Jourdain in this featherweight bout.

Round one saw Burgos take Jourdain’s back and attempt a submission, but Jourdain survived to land some heavy shots. In round two, Burgos took Jourdain’s back early and spent the rest of the round attempting submissions. Round three saw Jourdain unload on Burgos for much of the round, almost putting the American away. Catch the decision below.

Matt Schnell def. Su Mudaerji

In this wild flyweight bout, Matt Schnell earned a spectacular come-from-behind submission win over Su Mudaerji.

Round one saw Schnell dominate on the ground, attempting several submissions and landing effective ground and pound. Round two was a wild, back-and-forth affair that saw Mudaerji rock Schnell with successive heavy strikes and elbows. However, the American recovered to mount Mudaerji, land some brutal ground and pound, before submitting the Chinese with a triangle choke. Catch the finish below.

YOUR 2022 COMEBACK OF THE YEAR MIGHT HAVE JUST BEEN STAMPED!!!! #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/JrAUwN1JqZ — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022

Li Jingliang def. Muslim Salikhov

China’s Li Jingliang earned an impressive TKO victory against Muslim Salikhov in this welterweight bout.

In round one, Salikhov landed a few spinning backfists and took Jingliang down briefly. Then in round two, Jingliang landed a huge right that rocked Salikhov, before the Chinese finished the job with some brutal elbows. Catch the finish below.

LI KNEW HE HAD THE FINISH 🤯 #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/BZjcH2INen — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

Amanda Lemos def. Michelle Waterson

In the co-main event of the evening, Amanda Lemos earned a submission win over Michelle Waterson in their strawweight bout.

It was largely even on the feet in round one, with Waterson landing a takedown late on. Then early in round two, Lemos locked in a guillotine choke that forced Waterson to tap within seconds. Catch the highlights below.

Amanda Lemos sinks in the second round submission! #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/2ctDGjr4lB — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022

Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega

It was an anti-climactic end to the main event of the evening, with Yair Rodriguez earning an injury stoppage TKO win over Brian Ortega in their featherweight clash.

The stoppage came towards the end of the first round after Rodriguez attempted an arm bar. Ortega managed to escape, but in the process dislocated his shoulder, forcing the referee to call a stop to the fight. Catch the highlights below.

Incredible show of respect between these two before battle 🙌 #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/4OR88GGOlG — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022

Would you want to see these two run it back? #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/ilklK8QKin — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022

Yair ran straight to his corner after winning at #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/NpiMmOjJgb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

Yair claims victory after Brian Ortega suffered an injury at #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/F8nFek1bpb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

UFC Long Island Fast Results

UFC LONG ISLAND MAIN CARD

Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega via TKO (injury stoppage): R1, 4.11

Amanda Lemos def. Michelle Waterson via submission: R2, 1.48

Li Jingliang def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO: R2, 4.38

Matt Schnell def. Su Mudaerji via submission: R2, 4.24

Shane Burgos def. Charles Jourdain via majority decision (29-28×2, 28-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD