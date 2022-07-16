UFC Long Island: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Results & Highlights

UFC Long Island takes place tonight from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will feature a must-see clash between top-five featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. A win for Rodriguez could see him earn a title shot, while Ortega will be aiming to bounce back from his loss to champ Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 last September.

In the co-main event, Michelle Waterson and Amanda Lemos will both be vying to get back into the win column when they meet in their strawweight clash. The preliminary card begins at 11:00 AM ET and the main card starts at 2:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results here.

Make sure to follow all the the UFC Long Island highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC LONG ISLAND MAIN CARD (ABC/ESPN+, 2:00 PM ET)

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Amanda Lemos vs. Michelle Waterson

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Su Mudaerji vs. Matt Schnell

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 11:00 AM ET)