UFC Long Island: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Long Island takes place tomorrow afternoon from the UBS Arena, but first come the weigh-in results to make matters official!

In the main event, fireworks are to be expected when Brian Ortega (#2) meets Yair Rodriguez (#3). For Rodriguez, he will be chasing his first UFC title shot with a win. Meanwhile, Ortega will be taking the first steps to work his way back to champion Alexander Volkanovski after falling short in his second world title shot at UFC 266 last September. Regardless of the result, fans and pundits agree that the MMA community is in for an enthralling stylistic clash in this must-see headliner.

The co-main event features a pair of strawweights ranked in the top 15 when Michelle Waterson (#10) takes on Amanda Lemos (#11). Also on the card will be former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate making her flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy; a fan-favorite scrap between Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain; and on the preliminary card, highly touted prospect Jack Shore puts up his perfect 16-0 record against Ricky Simon.

Make sure to get up bright and early, because this event has an early start time of 11:00 AM ET, with the main card kicking off at 2:00 PM. You can check out the UFC’s fight-by-fight preview here.

UFC Long Island Weigh-In Results

Brian Ortega, Credit: Chris Young/CP

You can catch the UFC Long Island weigh-in results below! Every fighter successfully made weight without issue. Thus, as of this writing, each bout is set to proceed as scheduled!

MAIN CARD (ABC/ESPN+, 2:00 PM ET)

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145.4)

Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Li Jingliang (170.6) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170.8)

Su Mudaerji (125.8) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Shane Burgos (145.8) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.6)

Lauren Murphy (125.2) vs. Miesha Tate (125.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 11:00 AM ET)