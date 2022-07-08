UFC Manager Jim Walter Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Brother

A tragic story has befallen the MMA world after UFC manager Jim Walter and two family members were attacked by Walter’s brother.

According to the initial report from WKYC.com, law enforcement arrived at a residence on East Pleasant Valley Road in Seven Hills, Ohio at around 1:30pm on July 3. The house was shared by suspect Joseph Walter and his mother, 62-year-old Laurene Worthington.

Upon arrival, police found that Worthington, Jim, and his 85-year-old grandmother Carol Jeb had all sustained severe stab wounds.

33-year-old Joseph Walter was subsequently taken into custody, while Worthington, Jim, and Jeb were transported to a local facility for treatment. Jeb and Worthington later died after being taken to the hospital. Jim’s condition has been described as stable despite the severity of his injuries.

Brother Could Face Death Penalty

Joseph is currently also undergoing medical care, and the 33-year-old will face two counts of aggravated murder when he appears in court at a later date. Should he be found guilty, Walter could possibly face the death penalty for his actions.

Ariel Helwani posted the initial WKYC report on Twitter before sharing his thoughts on the situation.

Jim is a really great guy. I’ve know him for years and I just can’t believe this. Spent some time with his lovely mother before Miocic-DC 2. Just absolutely shocked by this turn of events. Speechless. Please try to keep Jim and his family in your thoughts. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2022

Jim Walter is a long-time manager in MMA and is known for representing fighters such as former UFC champions Chris Weidman and Stipe Miocic, as well as UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith. In addition to his work as a manager, Jim also owns the gym Mission MMA in Chicago.