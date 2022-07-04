UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (27/6-2/7): Maverick & Hill Return To Action

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for promising women’s flyweight Miranda Maverick and strawweight veteran Angela Hill.

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira – UFC Vegas 59 (August 6)

An all-Brazilian women’s flyweight clash between Ariane Lipski and Priscila Cachoeira has been booked for the UFC Vegas 59 card on August 6.

Lipski (14-7) will be looking to continue her form having added the first blemish to the record of promotional newcomer Mandy Böhm last September. Prior to that, the 29-year-old lost back-to-back contests against Antonina Shevchenko and and Montana De La Rosa. Those defeats halted the momentum gained from a brutal and memorable kneebar submission win against Luana Carolina.

Cachoeira (11-4) will also be hoping to make it two in a row on August 6 when she faces “The Queen of Violence.” The Brazilian 33-year-old entered the year on the back of a submission setback against Gillian Robertson, which saw her accused of gauging the Canadian’s eye. Having returned to the win column against Ji Yeon Kim in February, “Zombie Girl” has her sights set on a win streak next month.

This matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz.

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira is agreed for UFC's event on Aug. 6, sources told me. Lipski coming off a decision win over Mandy Bohm, while Cachoeira beat Ji Yeon Kim earlier this year. Story coming to @MMAFighting. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) July 1, 2022

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young – UFC 278 (August 20)

Up-and-coming women’s flyweight Miranda Maverick will look to continue her rise on August 20 when she heads to Utah to face a familiar foe on the pay-per-view stage.

Maverick (10-4) arrived in the Octagon with a lot of backing, and enhanced her reputation as a hot prospect with victories over Liana Jojua and Gillian Robertson. But after a debatable decision loss to Maycee Barber and a less controversial setback against Erin Blanchfield, “Fear The” Maverick was left needing a rebound in 2022, something she was successful in doing against Sabina Mazo, whom she submitted in March.

If she’s to make it consecutive triumphs, the 25-year-old will have to add the name of Shanna Young (8-4) to her professional résumé, something she successfully managed to do on her exhibition slate in 2019. The pair previously met at Invicta Phoenix Series 2, with Maverick securing a first-round rear-naked choke submission.

After an 0-2 start in the UFC, Young bounced back in April with a TKO win against Gina Mazany, which is form she’ll hope to utilize in her rematch with Maverick at UFC 278.

The matchup was first reported by MMA Junkie’s Nolan King.

WE MEET AGAIN 👊🏻⚔️



August 20th, Salt Lake City, UT.



Thank you @ShanimalShanna for taking this fight. For those who don’t know we fought in 2019 in the 1 night, 3 fight tournament for @invictafc . After this fight, I will have rematched every woman that I fought that night. pic.twitter.com/d3uTjxBgCQ — Miranda Maverick (@FearTheMAVERICK) June 29, 2022

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed – UFC 279 (September 10)

Combate Global Strawweight Champion Melissa Martinez will be preparing to face a new opponent for her UFC debut following the withdrawal of Hannah Cifers.

Martinez (7-0) hasn’t been in action since she won the title against Desiree Yanez at Combate 51 in December 2019. That split-decision victory marked only the second time that “Super Melly” has required the scorecards, with five of her wins ending via knockout.

Looking to spoil the debut of the 2016 Panamerican Kickboxing Championship gold medalist will now be Elise Reed (5-2). After a brutal ground-and-pound debut defeat to Sijara Eubanks, Reed entered the UFC win column for the first time at UFC London, where she defeated Welsh fighter Cory McKenna. But after another TKO loss, this time to Sam Hughes, Reed is in need of another bounce-back result inside the Octagon.

News of Martinez’s new debut bout was first reported by Cageside Press’ Alex Behunin.

🚨Breaking 🚨



Elise Reed is stepping in to face Melissa Martinez at UFC 279 on Sept 10, replacing Hannah Cifers, per source.



Story coming to @Cagesidepress pic.twitter.com/y5ehDEjSVU — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 2, 2022

Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez – UFC Fight Night (October 15)

Strawweight mainstay Angela Hill’s immense activity shows no sign of dipping, with an October 15 bout set to mark her 17th UFC outing in just five years.

Hill (13-12) found form a couple of years back with three straight wins against Ariane Carnelossi, Hannah Cifers, and Loma Lookboonmee. But in six fights since, “Overkill” has gone 1-5, with every defeat coming on the scorecards, including split verdicts versus Cláudia Gadelha, Michelle Waterson, and Amanda Lemos. Having slipped to a three-fight skid in May against Virna Jandiroba, Hill is in need of a big performance when she returns to the cage later this year.

That’ll be easier said than done giving that she’s facing the in-form Lupita Godinez (8-2). “Loopy” caught fans’ attention when she fought twice in the space of a week last October, going 1-1.

Since then, the Mexican has amassed her first win streak in the Octagon, beating Lookboonmee on the scorecards last November and securing a unanimous decision victory over Carnelossi at UFC 274. She’ll look to make it three in a row at the expense of Hill on October 15.

This bout was first reported by MMA Junkie.

