Another UFC Veteran Eyes Transition Into Professional Wrestling

Jessica Eye is looking to join the professional wrestling world after retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA).

Eye suffered a unanimous decision loss to Maycee Barber at UFC 276 this past weekend. After the fight, Eye announced that she would be retiring from MMA competition. She exits the sport on a four-fight losing streak.

Jessica Eye Wants To Be “The Female Undertaker”

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Eye was asked about her future plans now that she’s done fighting. Eye admits she’d love to try her hand in professional wrestling.

“I’ve always wanted to dabble in wrestling,” Eye said. “In pro wrestling. I want to be the female Undertaker. I want to ride a motorcycle down to the Octagon and DDT somebody. I’d love to do that.

“I tried out a couple of years ago during COVID and I ended up making it. Suffered a lot of health issues — I lost my gall bladder, found out about the parasites so — AEW, WWE lets go. Jessica “Evil Eye” is ready. Jessica “Evil” Eye does not end here, she’s just starting a new journey.”

Eye would certainly not be the first MMA star to cross over into professional wrestling. She’d be joining a growing list of names such as Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, Valerie Loureda, and so many more.

Of course, Rousey has seen the most success of the switch, going on to take part in the first ever women’s match to headline a WrestleMania. She is a multiple time champion in WWE, just wrapping up her first reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Rousey lost her SmackDown Women’s Title over the weekend at the WWE’s Money In The Bank Premium Event, as she was cashed-in on and defeated by Liv Morgan.

Do you think Jessica Eye could find success as a professional wrestler?