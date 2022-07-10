UFC Vegas 58 Results & Highlights: Fiziev TKOs dos Anjos

UFC Vegas 58 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw top-ten lightweights Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev do battle, with both looking to extend their win streaks. In the co-main event, Contender Series alums Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan clashed in a middleweight bout.

Just hours before the start of UFC Vegas 58, Nina Nunes announced that her bout with Cynthia Calvillo had been removed from the card. She had caught a stomach bug following the weigh-ins on Friday and couldn’t recover in time to compete. As a result, the bantamweight matchup between Aiemann Zahabi and Ricky Turcios was bumped up to the main card.

You can catch all the the UFC Vegas 58 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Karl Roberson

Nigeria’s Kennedy Nzechukwu is back in the win column after earning a TKO of Karl Roberson in their light heavyweight bout. Catch the finish below.

David Onama def. Garrett Armfield

Uganda’s David Onama got his first win in the UFC after sinking in a head-and-arm choke on Garrett Armfield in their featherweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Cody Brundage def. Tresean Gore

In yet another first-round stoppage, Cody Brundage earned a KO of Tresean Gore in their middleweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Jamie Mullarkey def. Michael Johnson

In this epic lightweight clash, Jamie Mullarkey got it done via split decision against Michael Johnson.

Round one was an absolute barnburner, with both men swinging for the bleaches. Johnson dropped Mullarkey and almost put him away, but the Aussie recovered to return the favor late in the round. In round two, Mullarkey started to take advantage, landing some savage elbows and head kicks, but Johnson had his moments landing big strikes too.

Round three was a back-and-forth affair that saw both fighters have success on the feet, with Johnson landing the more significant strikes. Catch the highlights below.

Aiemann Zahabi def. Ricky Turcios

Aiemann Zahabi earned a unanimous decision victory over Ricky Turcios in this bantamweight bout.

A very cagey first round saw a lot of posturing from both fighters, and exuberant vocalizations from Turcios, with very little landing in terms of strikes. In round two, Turcios pushed the pace, with both fighters throwing countless strikes, but landing few.

And round three saw much of the same, with Zahabi landing the more significant strikes. Catch the decision below.

Chase Sherman def. Jared Vanderaa

In this heavyweight bout, Chase Sherman earned a KO victory over Jared Vanderaa.

Round one was very even on the feet, with Vanderaa landing a big shot late on, but Sherman responded with a few of his own. In round two, both fighters kept up a high output, with Vanderaa landing the more significant blows. And in round three, Sherman rocked Vanderaa with a huge right then unloaded to get the win. Catch the finish below.

Said Nurmagomedov def. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Said Nurmagomedov is now on a three-fight win streak after earning a unanimous decision win over Douglas Silva de Andrade in this bantamweight clash.

Both fighters had success on the feet in round one, with Nurmagomedov landing a takedown very late on. Toward the end of round two, de Andrade knocked Nurmagomedov to the canvas with a spinning backfist, then followed up with some ground and pound. In round three, both fighters landed takedowns, before de Andrade had success landing the more significant strikes. Catch the decision below.

Said Nurmagomedov locks in the UD to make it 3-straight 🔒



[ #UFCVegas58 | Main Card LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/3GcQSm0p2r — UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2022

Caio Borralho def. Armen Petrosyan

In the co-main event, Caio Borralho earned his second UFC win with a unanimous decision against Armen Petrosyan in their middleweight bout.

Borralho took Petrosyan’s back early in round one and spent the rest of it attempting submissions. In round two, Borralho took Petrosyan’s back yet again but failed to threaten with a submission. Round three saw Borralho dominate in the grappling exchanges and land a takedown, while Petrosyan landed a knee to the face very late on. Catch the decision below.

Rafael Fiziev def. Rafael Dos Anjos

In the main event, Rafael Fiziev made it six wins in a row after earning a TKO of Rafael dos Anjos in their lightweight bout.

Round one started tentatively, with Fiziev landing a stinging left late on. In round two, both men had success in the grappling exchanges, before Fiziev landed some heavy strikes late on. Round three saw Fiziev do well to stuff dos Santos’ takedown attempts, and the duo were largely even on the feet.

In round four, dos Anjos landed a flying knee and got a huge takedown, before unleashing a brutal elbow. Then 18 seconds into round five, Fiziev landed a huge right that sent dos Anjos sprawling to the canvas, and the Azerbaijani finished off the job with a heavy follow up shot. Catch the highlights below.

Unrelenting pace by these LWs heading into the 3rd #UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/WaNq7dV0B9 — UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2022

UFC VEGAS 58 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Rafael Fiziev def. Rafael Dos Anjos via TKO: R5, 0.18

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho def. Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman def. Jared Vanderaa via KO: R3, 3.10

Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi def. Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey def. Michael Johnson via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage def. Tresean Gore via KO: R1, 3.50

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Antonina Shevchenko def. Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Featherweight Bout: David Onama def. Garrett Armfield via submission: R2, 3.13

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Karl Roberson via TKO: R3, 2.19

Bantamweight Bout: Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)