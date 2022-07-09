UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 58 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see top-ten lightweights Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev do battle, with both looking to extend their win streaks. In the co-main event, Contender Series alums Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan will clash in a middleweight bout.

The UFC Vegas 58 preliminary card will get started at 6:00 PM ET, with the main card getting underway at 9:00 PM ET. The entire event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results here.

Make sure to follow all the the UFC Vegas 58 highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC VEGAS 58 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan

Bantamweight Bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Said Nurmagomedov

Heavyweight Bout: Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Antonina Shevchenko vs Cortney Casey

Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore

Featherweight Bout: David Onama vs Garrett Armfield

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson

Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov