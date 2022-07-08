UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev Official Weigh-In Results

We are one day away from the battle of the Rafaels when former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos battles Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Vegas 58.

One week removed from the UFC 276 pay-per-view, the MMA leader returns to Sin City in the UFC APEX with more battles to be waged. Both dos Anjos and Fiziev will enter the main event on winning streaks. In dos Anjos’ case, he is coming off decision victories over Paul Felder and Renato Moicano.

Fiziev’s streak is much more extensive. The Azerbaijani has turned in five straight wins for a pro record of 11-1. His only loss in the UFC came in his debut in 2019 in a TKO defeat to Magomed Mustafaev. Since, he has not looked back. His last three wins came over Renato Moicano, Bobby Green, and Brad Riddell.

The UFC Vegas 58 co-main event will feature Caio Borralho (11-1) vs. Armen Petrosyan (7-1) in a middleweight bout. Both men earned their UFC contracts via Contender Series, and both turned in a successful UFC debut after the fact. Unfortunately, one man’s UFC fairytale will experience a setback just prior to the night’s final bout.

UFC Vegas 58 Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 58 kicks off at 6:00 PM ET, with the main card starting at 9:00 PM ET. The entire event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

Main Card:

#7 Rafael Dos Anjos (11-1) vs. #10 Rafael Faziev (31-13)- Lightweight Main Event

Caio Borralho (11-1) vs. Armen Petrosyan (7-1)- Middleweight Co-Main Event

Douglas Silva De Andrade (28-4) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (15-2)

Jared Vanderaa (12-8) vs. Chase Sherman (15-10)- Heavyweight

#11 Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) vs. #7 Nina Nunes (10-7)- Women’s Flyweight

Michael Johnson (20-17) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (14-5)- Lightweight

Prelims: