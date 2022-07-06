UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC lightweight rising contender Rafael Fiziev will take on veteran and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos this Saturday.

The company tried to make this fight happen earlier this year. They were scheduled to fight at UFC 272 on Mar. 5. However, Fiziev tested positive for Covid-19, and the UFC was forced to cancel the fight.

dos Anjos is looking to get back into contention for the UFC lightweight championship. After losing his title to Eddie Alvarez at UFC Fight Night 90 on Jul. 7, 2016, and a fight to Tony Ferguson at UFC Fight Night 98 on Nov. 5, 2016, dos Anjos moved to welterweight.

The former champion found success and worked his way to fight for the UFC interim welterweight championship against Colby Covington at UFC 225 on Jun. 9, 2018. However, dos Anjos was unsuccessful and struggled to contend for the welterweight championship afterward.

He returned to lightweight at UFC on ESPN+ 41 on Nov. 14, 2020, to defeat Paul Felder. Ranked 7th in the division, a win over Fiziev could help dos Anjos fight someone in the top five.

Fiziev is looking to continue his five-fight win streak. His last win was against Brad Riddell by knockout at UFC Vegas 44 on Dec. 4, 2021. The success also helped Fiziev get ranked 10th in the division and earn a fight against dos Anjos. If Fiziev defeats dos Anjos this Saturday, he could be one or two fights away from contending for the lightweight championship.

Check back at MMA News this weekend for our coverage of UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev.

UFC Fight Night 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#7 Rafael Dos Anjos (11-1) vs. #10 Rafael Faziev (31-13)- Lightweight Main Event

Caio Borralho (11-1) vs. Armen Petrosyan (7-1)- Middleweight Co-Main Event

Douglas Silva De Andrade (28-4) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (15-2)

Jared Vanderaa (12-8) vs. Chase Sherman (15-10)- Heavyweight

Michael Johnson (20-17) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (14-5)- Lightweight

Prelims:

#11 Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) vs. #7 Nina Nunes (10-7)- Women’s Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi (8-2) vs. Ricky Turcios (11-2)- Bantamweight

Antonina Shevchenko (9-4) vs. Cortney Casey (10-9)- Women’s Flyweight

Cody Brundage (7-2) vs. Tresean Gore (3-1)- Middleweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-3) vs. Karl Roberson (9-5)- Light Heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence (8-1) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (9-2)- Bantamweight

Rafael Fiziev, Rafael dos Anjos

When is UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev?

UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev takes place on Jul. 9 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 9 PM EST/6 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 6 PM EST/3 PM PST. The UFC has advertised the time on their website. However, it could change.

How to Watch?

UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The entire card will also be aired live on ESPN.