UK Dad Raising Money To Send Daughter To The MMA World Championships

One father is making sure that his daughter has the funds to go to the MMA World championships no matter what.

The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) holds youth World championships every year. Young MMA fighters from over 22 countries get together in Abu Dhabi to compete to see who is the best. There are different age groups beginning at 12 years old and children can qualify to represent their country.

In the UK two girls have qualified to represent England in the next MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi. Oakley Hocking and her teammate Sophie have qualified to compete in August but have to find their own means of getting there. To this Oakley’s dad has set up a fundraiser.

£5,000 Needed For MMA Championships Opportunity

“My daughter and her teammate have been selected to represent England in Dubai for the World MMA Championships and there is no funding available through the organisation,” Grant Hocking said to Lancs Live News.

It is a great opportunity for kids to get involved in mixed martial arts and get a chance to represent their country on such a big stage. Other athletes who have qualified have done similar things to try and raise money for the trip as well. Two teens in Ireland recently received a huge donation for their training and trip to Abu Dhabi from none other than Conor McGregor.

Hocking is looking to raise a total of £5,000, to which he has already raised just over £3,000.

“It was such a tight time scale that we had to raise like £5,000 to get them both there so rather than do it myself I set the Go Fund Me,” Hocking said.

To help Oakley and Sophie with their MMA training and trip to the World Championships you can donate to the Go Fund Me page.

Do you watch the youth IMMAF World Championships?