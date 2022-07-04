The Undertaker Reacts To Israel Adesanya Using His Entrance At UFC 276

The Undertaker has offered his reaction to Israel Adesanya using his entrance at UFC 276 this past weekend.

“Stylebender” never fails to put on a show, and he channeled his inner “Deadman” for his middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier this past weekend. Adesanya used Undertaker’s WWE theme song, signature walk, and urn prop as he made his way to the Octagon Saturday night.

Professional wrestling fans, such as UFC Hall Of Famer and commentator Daniel Cormier at Octagon-side, certainly got a kick out of the stunt. Now, The Undertaker himself has reacted to Adesanya’s walkout.

The Undertaker Tips Hat To Adesanya After UFC 276 Win

Taking to Twitter, Undertaker, a noted longtime MMA fan, seemingly offered his nod of approval, and congratulated Adesanya on his victory.

As mentioned, Adesanya was successful in his middleweight title defense against Cannonier, taking home a unanimous decision victory. With the win, Adesanya has recorded his fifth successful title defense as middleweight champion.

Now, it’s likely he’s gearing up for a showdown with ex-Glory Kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Earlier on in the night, Pereira picked up a first-round knockout win over Sean Strickland, who was ranked No. 4 in the weight class.

Now, Pereira, who owns two victories over Adesanya in kickboxing, one being a knockout, is likely on his way to a middleweight title opportunity next.

What did you think of Israel Adesanya and his homage to The Undertaker at UFC 276? Sound off in the comments!