Archives/Video: Michael Page Shoves Kiely During Faceoff (2018)

On this day three years ago, Michael “Venom” Page gave Bellator 277 opponent Richard Kiely a hardy shove prior to their bout.

UFC London takes place today, and the card will feature plenty of strong English talent, such as co-headliner Tom Aspinall, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, among others. Recently, MMA News’ Andrew Starc provided his list of the top 11 British fighters in MMA history, in which MVP made the cut.

In the following article, we revisit the contentious faceoff between Page and Kiely. Page would later win the bout via first-round KO. If you haven’t seen it, you can peep the full fight below.

The latest news surrounding Michael Page is that he’ll be facing Mike Perry in a bare-knuckle boxing bout on August 20. As far as England’s finest MMA talent, you can watch them on display at UFC London, including Tom Aspinall, who will no doubt look to show our very own Andrew Starc that he deserved a high (or any) placement on his list.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JULY 23, 2019, 2:31 PM]

Headline: (VIDEO): MVP Fakes Out, Shoves Opponent During Bellator 227 Faceoff

Author: Mike Drahcta

Touted striker Michael “Venom” Page is getting heated up following his first-ever loss in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Page will face Richard Kiely in the co-main event of September 27’s Bellator 227 from Dublin. The two met face to face for the first time today (Tues., July 23, 2019) at a press conference in Dublin. Needless to say, the event was full of back-and-forth trash talk from both men because of the stakes involved.

But the most noteworthy moment came when Page and Kiely squared off for the first time. MVP walked up to the staredown appearing completely uninterested as he looked down at his phone. Kiely was much more animated at that point, shoving a thumbs-up into Page. He didn’t react, but when Kiely then stood in front of him, Page put his hand on Kiely’s shoulder. When Kiely turned around to face MVP, he was then met with a hard shove.

Watch the wild scene via MMA Junkie below:

Michael “Venom” Page Looking To Bounce Back

Page was most recently knocked out by former Bellator champion Douglas Lima in a highlight reel KO this May. He was knocked out of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix as a result. The loss cooled much of the hype heaped upon MVP, so he’ll be looking to rebound by defeating Kiely.

Kiely may not come into the fight with the amount of attention MVP has. He only has four bouts, winning three of them by TKO. He was seen finishing Mickael Bucher via TKO in his Bellator debut last February.

Headlined by the recently announced Benson Henderson vs. Myles Jury match-up, Bellator 227 will go down on September 27 (Sept. 28 in Europe) from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The co-main event between Page and Kiely just got the trash talk rolling.

Will MVP rebound from his first-ever MMA loss in Dublin?