MMA Twitter Reacts To Oezdemir’s Decision Win Over Craig

A light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Paul Craig opened the main card of UFC London, but things didn’t go quite how the UFC or fans likely expected.

Known for being uniquely dangerous off of his back, Craig quickly tried to get the fight to the canvas in the first round by jumping guard several times. The Scottish fighter seemed fairly committed to a leg lock attempt at one point, but Oezdemir was eventually able to escape with no issues.

Craig continued trying to get things to the mat throughout the fight, but “Bearjew” did have some success on the feet when he elected to trade with Oezdemir. Unfortunately for the 34-year-old, he spent a considerable amount of the second round in bottom position when “No Time” was able to easily stuff several takedown attempts.

Oezdemir seemed to only really settle into his striking in the third round and began to open up the gap in significant strikes between the two men. All three judges felt the Swiss fighter had done enough to win every round and awarded him 30-27 scorecards for a unanimous decision.

MMA Twitter Reacts To The Fight

Although it may not have been the most exciting fight, the MMA world reacted to Oezdemir’s ability to nullify Craig’s grappling and earn the win.

Should be a clear decision for Oezdemir unless there’s some bad home cooking. Craig did basically nothing but flop to the mat 90% if the fight. — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) July 23, 2022

Clear early where Craig wants to be and where Oezdemir doesn’t. All about the geography! #UFCLondon #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 23, 2022

Intelligent performance by Volkan Oezdemir. Didn’t get sucked into doing anything dumb. Seems like Paul Craig’s streak is over. #UFCLondon — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 23, 2022

30-27 Oezdemir. Volkan had the better striking and didn't get carless playing with Craig's BJJ. #UFCLondon — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) July 23, 2022

I had Craig by submission in this fight and boy was I wrong. Great job by Oezdemir. He wins it 30-27 on my card. #UFCLondon — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2022

As everyone predicted, Craig-Oezdemir goes the distance. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) July 23, 2022

Craig is sticking to his normal plan, but Oezdemir is not following him. Latter is playing it smart. #UFCLondon — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) July 23, 2022

Oezdemir picked up his first win since 2019 with the victory, and he also snapped Craig’s 3-fight win streak in the process.

