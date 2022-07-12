Volkanovski Beats Usman To Top Spot On Michael Bisping’s P4P List

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes that featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski has earned the status as pound-for-pound best in the UFC over Kamaru Usman.

At UFC 276 on July 2, Volkanovski put an exclamation mark on his rivalry with Max Holloway and his rule over the 145-pound division. Extending his series score with “Blessed” to 3-0, the Australian champion utterly dominated the former titleholder across five rounds en route to a convincing unanimous decision win.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping discussed Volkanovski’s fourth successful title defense, suggesting that not only did “The Great” cement his place on the 145-pound throne, but he secured status as the divisional GOAT.

“(The Holloway trilogy) was a domination. It was one-sided,” Bisping said. “It was five rounds of Alexander Volkanovski showing the dominance that he has, the brilliance that he has, and basically showing that he’s a superior fighter. He’s without doubt the champion at featherweight. He’s the greatest featherweight of all time.”

With that, “The Count” believes that Volkanovski has a more-than-convincing claim to another top spot in MMA’s premier promotion.

Bisping: Volkanovski Potentially Pips Usman To The Post

After touting Volkanovski’s featherweight accolades, Bisping pondered where the Aussie fits into the pound-for-pound equation. Having named the “usual suspects” in the discussion, the Englishman eliminated everyone but two: Usman and Volkanovski.

Lightweight elite Charles Oliveira fell out the running owing to his habit of being knocked down in recent fights, while middleweight king Israel Adesanya‘s performances weren’t convincing enough in Bisping’s eyes. Although former light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones has the skills to be in top spot, “The Count” suggested he hasn’t done enough in recent times to be in the conversation.

That leaves the consensus top two, who occupy the official first and second places in the UFC’s rankings. But while the promotion has Usman with the crown, Bisping thinks that Volkanovski’s latest performance was enough to ascend him to the top of the mountain.

“Right now, that title does belong to Kamaru Usman… It’s all subjective. It’s all in the mind’s eye. Who is the best? Your list is probably different from my list,” Bisping said. “Kamaru Usman, on the UFC rankings, is the pound-for-pound number one. I think Volkanovski potentially pips him to the post. Why? Because this sport is about what have you done for me lately?

“Last time out against Colby Covington, Colby was doing okay. He made it kinda competitive. That one there against Max Holloway (at UFC 276), that was an absolute masterclass, that was a shutout, that was dominance,” Bisping continued. “Therefore, I think that just puts him a little bit above.”

While he already backs Volkanovski for the P4P throne, Bisping did suggest that he can secure that status by achieving two-division glory at lightweight, something that has often been on the mind of the featherweight champ and could well be his next challenge.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Has Alexander Volkanovski done enough to be seen as the UFC’s P4P best?