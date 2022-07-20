Volkanovski Shares Why He Wants Holloway Out Of FW Division

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed why he jokingly attempted to banish Max Holloway from the division after UFC 276.

While fellow Oceanic titleholder Israel Adesanya headlined the festivities, Volkanovski’s defense at the International Fight Week-held pay-per-view was widely perceived to have been a more memorable and impressive display.

For the third time in his career, the Australian shared the Octagon with Holloway. Despite coming out on top in both their previous encounters, the close nature of both, coupled with the Hawaiian’s form since, had most branding the UFC 276 co-main event a pick’em.

Ultimately, that couldn’t have been further from reality.

Across five rounds, Volkanovski picked Holloway apart and delivered a beating that has never been synonymous with “Blessed” — not unless he’s been the one delivering it.

With three defeats to the reigning champ, the most recent of which came without any doubt or debate, the future is uncertain for Holloway. For his own sake, Volkanovski hopes that his rival’s path leads away from the featherweight shark tank.

Volkanovski Explains The Holloway Hinderance

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski looked back on his fourth successful title retention, and discussed the immediate aftermath of the result inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

The 145-pound king revealed what he’d said to Holloway at the culmination of their five-round collision, noting that he’d jokingly attempted to banish “Blessed” from the division in order to prevent him from dampening the title hopes of the rising contenders below him on the ladder.

“I said to him straight after the fight right before I got my hand raised, I was like, ‘Hey, can you please get the fuck out of my division? [LAUGHS] Stop taking out my #1 guys,’ you know what I mean?”

While he’s seemingly set his sights on a pursuit of two-division glory at lightweight, Volkanovski has long suggested that should he add the 155-pound gold to his collection, he’ll remain active and defend both.

With that said, he’s constantly on the lookout for worthy featherweight challenges. And having already beaten the #1-ranked Holloway thrice, the last thing he needs is for the former champ to play championship-opportunity gatekeeper.

“And it’s true because you gotta look at it, I go out and I take him out, and then he’s taking out all the guys as well,” Volkanovski said. “So a lot of people go and (talk about) taking out the division….we’ve wiped out the division. That’s sort of what it feels like. Now people need to get a couple of wins and things like that. So, it’s put us in a weird position. So I don’t want that to keep happening. I want these guys.”

To all the fans do not cry for me Argentina. This is part of life. We need to rebuild and we will. I love you! — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2022

What should be next for Max Holloway following his third loss to Alexander Volkanovski?