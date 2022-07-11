Volkanovski Reveals What He Said To Holloway During UFC 276 Bout

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed what he was saying to Max Holloway inside the Octagon during their fight at UFC 276.

Volkanovski was victorious in his trilogy bout with Holloway July 2 in Las Vegas, putting on an absolutely dominant performance against his longtime rival. During the fight, the Aussie could be seen talking to Holloway during their exchanges.

Volkanovski’s Confidence Grew Through Trash Talk

AP Photo/John Locher

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Alexander Volkanovski revealed exactly what it was he was saying to “Blessed” during the contest and why he said it.

“It was more for myself. I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful to him. It was just letting him know — I was telling him, ‘Oh, I can see everything you’re throwing.’ I think I might have said, ‘You’re too slow.’ I didn’t want to be too offensive when I’m saying it, but just purely let him know, and let myself know, and stay on.”

With the win, Volkanovski secured his fourth-straight successful UFC featherweight title defense. Now, the Aussie has initiated chatter that he could jump up to 155 pounds and challenge for a second division title.

Of course, the 155-pound division is currently without an official champion, although Charles Oliveira is viewed as the uncrowned king of the division. A potential matchup between the pair would certainly be an interesting matchup.

As for Holloway, after now challenging for a third time unsuccessfully against Volkanovski, it remains to be seed what the future holds for “Blessed” at 145 pounds.

