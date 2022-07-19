Volkanovski Shares Message To Those Who “Didn’t Want Him As Champ”

Alexander Volkanovski sends a message to the haters as he was coming up as champion.

There can be no doubting Alexanders Volkanovski’s accomplishments as a UFC champion now. The champ believes that he was not getting the full support of fans and others as a champion, but now they will need to jump on board. Volkanovski is fresh off his fourth title defense and is now ranked as the number two pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Although now he feels he may have the support of fans, he explains that that was not always the case.

“I think people understand, you know, would you say are being fairly treated as champion the whole time you know from fans, UFC anyone you know what I mean? It’s pretty, pretty easy to understand and yet a lot of people wouldn’t want me champion. and that why I looked at them and I said, ‘What now?'” Volkanovski said on The MMA Hour.

“None of you can doubt, none of you can say sh-t, shut your mouth, you know what I mean? So that’s sort of what it’s about and also to a lot of people not just them but then again, it wasn’t me angry, it was just me going ah, now (they’re) gonna jump on board.”

Alex Volkanovski & Max Holloway (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Alexander Volkanovski Feels The Trilogy With Max Holloway Helped Ease His Mind

Volkanovski has defeated Max Holloway three times now and he feels that the trilogy was a necessary part of his championship run.

“Maybe it was a chip on my shoulder, maybe that you know that’s why I wanted that third fight for a long time,” he said. “I wanted that third fight you know for that, but then again, I got a lot better with myself and not worrying about that and not giving a f-ck.”

The future is bright for Volkanovski. He has been talking about moving up in weight and trying his hand at the lightweight title. Becoming a dual champion could move him to the very top of the P4P list, but first, it seems he will have to recover from a hand injury.

Whatever his path might be, when all is said and done, Volkanovski could go down as one of the greatest 145-pounders in UFC history, even with his doubters intact.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski is the best featherweight in UFC history?