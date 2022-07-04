Volkanovski Reveals Possible Injury Suffered In R2 Of Holloway Trilogy

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski made his trilogy win over Max Holloway look easy despite a significant hand injury.

Volkanovski earned a dominant win over Holloway in the UFC 276 co-headliner. While it wasn’t the main event of the card, it was arguably the most highly anticipated fight of the event involving two of the best featherweights of all time.

In what many expected to be another back-and-forth war, Volkanovski imposed his will on Holloway from start to finish. He outdueled Holloway on the feet and left his face a bloody mess after five rounds of action, earning a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Volkanovski put on a virtuoso performance to conclude his rivalry with Holloway, but it wasn’t completely without roadblocks.

Alexander Volkanovski Reveals Broken Hand At UFC 276 Presser

MMA Junkie

During his UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Volkanovski gave an update on his wrapped left hand.

“It’s not good,” Volkanovski said. “I’m pretty sure it’s broken. I know when I break stuff and yeah, it was broken in Round 2.”

It’s unclear when exactly Volkanovski injured his left hand, but he continued to throw it throughout the rest of the fight.

Volkanovski has now won 22 straight fights in his professional career, with his latest victory arguably being the most impressive. He’s also defended the featherweight title against ‘The Korean Zombie’ and Brian Ortega during his time as the champion.

An official diagnosis on Volkanovski’s hand has yet to be determined and it’s unclear if he’ll miss a significant amount of time. Regardless, the fact that he battled through a hand injury in the middle of arguably the best performance of his career makes the win even more meaningful.

