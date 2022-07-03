MMA World Reacts To Volkanovski Dominating Holloway At UFC 276

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world has reacted to Alexander Volkanovski and his dominant win over Max Holloway in their trilogy fight at UFC 276 tonight.

In the co-main event of UFC 276 on pay-per-view (PPV), Volkanovski and Holloway rekindled their rivalry for the third time, but again it was Volkanvoski emerging victorious. While the first two fights may have had some questioning the scoring, this third contest left no such controversy.

Volkanovski put on a dominant performance from rounds one to five, retaining his featherweight title yet again.

MMA World Reacts To Alexander Volkanovski’s Dominant Win

Check out how the MMA world reacted to Volkanovski’s win here below.

Volkanovski is damn good at fighting. This is a 5 round master class. #UFC276 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 3, 2022

Volkanovski doesn’t get enough credit. One of the toughest, most explosive fighters in the midst of his Prime. What a performance #UFC276 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 3, 2022

Volks vision seems so apparent throughout the fight! #UFC276 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 3, 2022

Volk just looking a step ahead all fight 👀 #UFC276 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) July 3, 2022

Wow. This is a high level chess match. Volk looks fast tonight — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) July 3, 2022

Volk is on a different level.#UFC276 — Natan Levy (@Natan_Levy) July 3, 2022

Volk is just different! @ufc 2-0 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 3, 2022

Volks accuracy is amazing — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022

With the win, Volkanovski has racked up his fourth-straight title defense. Holloway, on the other hand, his two-fight winning streak to get back to the title is now snapped. It will be interesting to see where both men go after this contest.

What is your reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s dominant closing of his trilogy with Max Holloway?