Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Slam KO Win In Professional Debut

Russian MMA fighter Artem Abdullin made a statement in his professional debut with a wild knockout of Vyacheslav Danilov at Hardcore FC 36.

Abdullin and Danilov competed at HFC 36 on Thursday on the main card. The two fighters were looking to make a name for themselves at the event in Moscow, RU.

It didn’t take long for Abdullin to impose his will on Danilov and earn a win in his first professional MMA fight.

After getting a hold of Danilov, Abdullin slammed him to the canvas and knocked him out unconscious just 42 seconds into the fight.

Watch Artem Abdullin Slam His Opponent Unconscious

Slam KO victory for Artem Abdullin pic.twitter.com/F0L4ptGDO9 — Matysek (@Matysek88) July 28, 2022

Abdullin’s knockout comes just a few months after bantamweight Seth Pinedo earned a finish by the same method at ICC 8 in Peru.

Danilov was by far the more experienced fighter between himself and Abdullin. Before the loss at HFC 36, he had earned wins over the likes of Askhab Paskaev and Arkadiy Karmanukov on the Russian regional scene.

In the HFC main event, Tagir Khibiev defeated Magomed Mamaev via a unanimous decision to cap off an exciting card.

Want to see some other sick MMA finishes? You can check out our Top 10 Finishes of the Week series right here!