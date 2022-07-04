Weidman Shares “Quiet” Reason Jon Jones ‘Doesn’t Want’ Miocic Fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has given his take on Jon Jones‘ desire to face Stipe Miocic in his heavyweight debut later this year.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight titleholder, hasn’t entered the Octagon since his February 2020 victory over Dominick Reyes. After vacating the 205-pound title in order to pursue a fresh challenge in the promotion’s heaviest weight class, “Bones” went about bulking-up ahead of his new venture.

But over two years later, and a pay dispute and widely-publicized arrest later, Jones is yet to return to the cage. That looks as close as it’s been to changing, with both Jones and UFC President Dana White expressing hopes for his comeback happening in 2022.

For a few months now, it’s seemed likely that when the return comes, Jones will be entering the Octagon opposite former heavyweight king Miocic.

At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more. Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point https://t.co/ki2ts67EyI — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

Having initially teased the matchup at the start of the year, Jones reiterated his desire to wait for the Ohio native to be ready to go after suggesting there’d been a delay in booking the contest.

But one former champ and close friend of Miocic doesn’t believe Jones will want any of the new and improved Miocic.

Weidman Touts Miocic’s Shape Amidst Jones Talk

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Weidman, who shares the same management as Miocic and has trained with the heavyweight mainstay in the past, discussed the potential matchup with Jones.

After revealing Miocic’s current physical shape, Weidman suggested that the 39-year-old, who hasn’t competed since he lost the title to Francis Ngannou last March, will be a “problem” for the division when he makes his return, including heavyweight newcomer Jones.

“I tell you what man, I see Jon Jones really working to gain size. Stipe was always small. I’ve trained with Stipe, he’s one of my boys, I was hanging out with him last night — bro, he got big, and he’s been doing it quietly,” Weidman said. “He’s like, solid 250 (pounds) right now. Whenever he decides to come back, he is a problem.

“I don’t think Jon Jones wants that fight. If he thinks he’s gonna be going against a 225-pound Stipe, he’s wrong. You got a big, strong boy that won’t stop coming forward, believes in himself, and is very well rounded. He’s a different beast right now, I’m telling you,” Weidman concluded.

With reigning champion Ngannou currently on the sidelines recovering from knee surgery, not to mention his ongoing contractual dispute with the UFC, it seems possible that if Jones’ debut comes against Miocic an interim title could be on the line.

No prizes for guessing who Weidman will be backing.

How do you think a fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic would play out?