Will Brooks Asks UFC For Second Chance After 4th Straight Win

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Will Brooks wants one last shot in the UFC Octagon before he hangs up the gloves.

Brooks earned a split decision win over another former UFC fighter, Luis Peña, last weekend at XMMA 5. He has now won four fights since losing former UFC veteran Gleison Tibau at Battlefield FC 2 in 2019.

Brooks, who earned wins over Michael Chandler and Marcin Held during his time as the Bellator lightweight champion, has seen mixed results in his fighting career in recent years. A win in his UFC debut against Ross Pearson on The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale would be preceded by three-straight losses before the UFC cut him.

Despite being 35 years old, Brooks appears to have reinvented himself following his recent successes. He feels he’s more ready now than ever to return to the UFC.

Will Brooks Searching For Redemption Following Luis Peña Win

In a recent tweet, Brooks sent a message to UFC President Dana White and the rest of the UFC brass.

I said what I said and I mean what I say.



4 Ws in a row.@danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 let me get my 2nd shot.



I'm locked in and ready to finish my career with redemption. pic.twitter.com/BABmAHuHMe — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) July 26, 2022

“I said what I said and I mean what I say,” Brooks tweeted. “4 Ws in a row. [Dana White, Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby] let me get my 2nd shot. I’m locked in and ready to finish my career with redemption.”

After his UFC release, he would go on to earn back-to-back wins during the 2018 PFL season over Robert Watley and Luiz Firmino. A draw against Rashid Magomedov would lead to him parting ways from the PFL and on the market once again.

Brooks’ win over Peña could be what the UFC needed to see to potentially allow him another opportunity in the Octagon. While White and the rest of the brass have yet to respond to Brooks’ tweet, they could call on him for a fight sooner rather than later.

Do you think Will Brooks deserves another chance in the UFC Octagon?