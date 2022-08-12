12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter Dies Following Legal Battle

The 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter that made headlines for being at the center of an intense legal battle in London has passed away.

It was previously reported that Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Essex with a ligature around his neck. The incident is believed to have been related to some sort of social media challenge.

The 12-year-old was taken to Royal London Hospital for treatment but was declared to be “brain-stem dead” when he failed to regain consciousness.

The doctors strongly advised for the aspiring MMA fighter to be taken off of life support, which resulted in a public legal battle where Archie’s family fought for him to remain on a ventilator in the hopes of a recovery.

The 12-year-old’s family refused a brain stem test due to a belief that it could endanger him, and on June 13 London’s High Court ruled that Archie should be taken off his ventilator.

After being take off of life support, Archie died on Saturday, August 6.

Parents Hopeful For Changes In Future Cases

Shortly before the incident that put him in the hospital, Archie had started training to become an MMA fighter after being inspired by his older brother.

Although his family were disappointed by the result of their legal efforts, Archie’s mother Hollie could only express pride for her son’s fight when speaking to reporters outside of Royal London Hospital.

“Can I just say I’m the proudest mum in the world – such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right to the very end?” Dance said.

Archie’s parents hope that the 12-year-old’s case will prevent other families from facing similar legal battles in the future. (The Guardian)

The 12-year-old’s family had mustered considerable support on social media for his cause, and according to The Guardian his parents hope that some good is still able to come out of the situation.

“We want something good to come out of this tragedy and the horrendous experience we have been put through by the system…No parent or family must go through this again. We have been forced to fight a relentless legal battle by the hospital trust while faced with an unimaginable tragedy.”

Archie’s parents had attempted legal action to move him into hospice care, but the case was declined by the European Court Of Human Right (ECHR) upon review of the situation and medical evidence provided by the hospital.

What’s your reaction to this news about a 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter passing away after 4 months in a coma?