2022 PFL Playoffs 1 Results: Stevie Ray Def. Anthony Pettis

The 2022 PFL Playoffs began with the lightweights and light heavyweights taking center stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The card was headlined by a lightweight rematch between Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray. In their first matchup during the regular season, Ray rallied to pull off the upset and submit Pettis with a rare twister submission.
The event will not only feature the four playoff matchups with plenty at stake. The preliminary card features three season qualifier matchups, with each bout’s winner qualifying for the 2023 regular season. Following the four playoff fights, prospects will take center stage and compete for a spot in the PFL Challenger Series.
MMA News will bring you the latest results and highlights from all of the PFL action.
Marthin Hamlet def. Cory Hendricks
Itso Babulaidze def. Mahmoud Sebie
Rob Wilkinson def. Delan Monte
Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Alex Martinez
Omari Akhmedov def. Josh Silveira
Stevie Ray def. Anthony Pettis
Brahyan Zurcher def. Ricardo Jimenez
Elvin Espinoza def. Corey Jackson
Alexei Pergande def. Elvis Lebron-Quiles
Marcelo Nunes def. Dylan Potter
2022 PFL Playoffs 1 Full Card
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 PM ET)
- (Lightweight Semifinal Bout) Stevie Ray def. Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
- (Light Heavyweight Semifinal Bout) Omari Akhmedov def. Josh Silveira via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)
- (Lightweight Semifinal Bout) Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Alex Martinez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x 2)
- (Light Heavyweight Semifinal Bout) Rob Wilkinson def. Delan Monte via KO (knee), Round 1 – 1:37
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 PM ET)
- Marthin Hamlet def. Cory Hendricks via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
- Itso Babulaidze def. Mahmoud Sebie via TKO (punches), Round 1 – 4:30
POSTLIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 9 PM ET)
- Brahyan Zurcher def. Ricardo Jimenez via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
- Elvin Espinoza def. Corey Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)
- Marcelo Nunes def. Dylan Potter via submission (arm-triangle choke), Round 1 – 1:47
- Alexei Pergande def. Elvis Lebron-Quiles via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)