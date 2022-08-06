2022 PFL Playoffs 1 Results: Stevie Ray Def. Anthony Pettis

The 2022 PFL Playoffs began with the lightweights and light heavyweights taking center stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The card was headlined by a lightweight rematch between Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray. In their first matchup during the regular season, Ray rallied to pull off the upset and submit Pettis with a rare twister submission.

The event will not only feature the four playoff matchups with plenty at stake. The preliminary card features three season qualifier matchups, with each bout’s winner qualifying for the 2023 regular season. Following the four playoff fights, prospects will take center stage and compete for a spot in the PFL Challenger Series.

Marthin Hamlet def. Cory Hendricks

Nice sweep from Cory to get the fight back standing!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN+

Highlights from the 2nd round of Hamlet vs Hendricks! Round 3 underway now!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN+

Itso Babulaidze def. Mahmoud Sebie

Itso Babulaidze FOLDS Sebie and gets the 1st round FINISH!#PFLPlayoffs

Rob Wilkinson def. Delan Monte

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Alex Martinez

Olivier Aubin-Mercier locks up Alex Martinez with a Body Triangle! Will he finish the fight in the 2nd round?!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN+

Omari Akhmedov def. Josh Silveira

Josh Silveira perfectly times a takedown! Omari gets the fight back standing up. #PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN+

Josh and Omari hug it out to start the 3rd round. How do you have it scored at home?#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN+

Josh Silveira closes the 3rd round with a takedown! Official decision up next#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN+

Stevie Ray def. Anthony Pettis

Wild 1st round between Ray and Pettis! Round 2 up NOW!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

Stevie Ray looks for the Twister once again!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

Brahyan Zurcher def. Ricardo Jimenez

Elvin Espinoza def. Corey Jackson

Elvin Espinoza defeats Corey Jackson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28), earning a spot in the 2023 PFL Challenger Series.#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN+

Alexei Pergande def. Elvis Lebron-Quiles

Elvis Lebron jumps on a guillotine, but lets it go! Alexei ends the 2nd round on top!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN+

Back and forth 3rd round between Elvis Lebron & Alexei Pergande! We go to the Judges scorecards…#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN+

Marcelo Nunes def. Dylan Potter

Marcelo Nunes gets the tap in the 1st round and earns a spot in the 2023 PFL Season roster!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN+

2022 PFL Playoffs 1 Full Card

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

(Lightweight Semifinal Bout) Stevie Ray def. Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

(Light Heavyweight Semifinal Bout) Omari Akhmedov def. Josh Silveira via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

(Lightweight Semifinal Bout) Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Alex Martinez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x 2)

(Light Heavyweight Semifinal Bout) Rob Wilkinson def. Delan Monte via KO (knee), Round 1 – 1:37

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 PM ET)

Marthin Hamlet def. Cory Hendricks via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Itso Babulaidze def. Mahmoud Sebie via TKO (punches), Round 1 – 4:30

POSTLIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 9 PM ET)