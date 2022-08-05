2022 PFL Playoffs 1 Results & Highlights: LW & LHW Semifinals

The 2022 PFL Playoffs begin with the lightweights and light heavyweights taking center stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The card is headlined by a lightweight rematch between Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray. In their first matchup during the regular season, Ray rallied to pull off the upset and submit Pettis with a rare twister submission.

The event will not only feature the four playoff matchups with plenty at stake. The preliminary card features three season qualifier matchups, with each bout’s winner qualifying for the 2023 regular season. Following the four playoff fights, prospects will take center stage and compete for a spot in the PFL Challenger Series.

MMA News will bring you the latest results and highlights from all of the PFL action.

2022 PFL Playoffs 1 Full Card

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

(Lightweight Semifinal Bout) Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

(Light Heavyweight Semifinal Bout) Omari Akhmedov vs. Josh Silveira

(Lightweight Semifinal Bout) Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alex Martinez

(Light Heavyweight Semifinal Bout) Rob Wilkinson vs. Delan Monte

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 PM ET)

Marcelo Nunes vs. Dylan Potter

Cory Hendricks vs. Marthin Hamlet

Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie vs. Itso Babulaidze

POSTLIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 9 PM ET)