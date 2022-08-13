2022 PFL Playoffs 2 Results/Highlights: Taylor Stops MacDonald

The second batch of the PFL playoffs took place today on ESPN, and MMA News is here with the results and highlights from the event.
The first installment of this year’s PFL playoffs took place last week, so you can get all caught up on those results and highlights here. Additionally, you can check out the 2022 PFL regular season standings here.
In today’s headliner, Rory MacDonald fought Dilano Taylor in a welterweight semifinal. The other welterweight semifinal was between Sadibou Sy and Carlos Leal.
Also competing today was the heavyweights, with the two semifinal bouts consisting of Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira and Juan Adams vs. Matheus Scheffel.
Below, you can view the results and highlights from today’s actions followed by the quick results.
Nathan Kelly def. Ben Ellis
Sadibou Sy def. Carlos Leal
Matheus Scheffel def. Juan Adams
Ante Delija def. Renan Ferreira
Dilano Taylor def. Rory MacDonald
2022 PFL PLAYOFFS 2 QUICK RESULTS
2022 PFL PLAYOFFS 2 MAIN CARD (ESPN, 2:00 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight Semifinal: Dilano Taylor def. Rory MacDonald via TKO, R1, 3:59
- Heavyweight Semifinal: Ante Delija def. Renan Ferreira via TKO, R1, 4:31
- Heavyweight Semifinal: Matheus Scheffel def. Juan Adams via TKO: R1, 3:45
- Welterweight Semifinal: Sadibou Sy def. Carlos Leal via unanimous decision (29-27×3)
- 2023 European Series Qualifier: Nathan Kelly def. Ben Ellis via submission: R1 2:45
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 12:00 PM ET)
- Josh O’Connor def. Emran Sakhizaada via submission: R3, 2:56
- Marcin Wojcik def. Mick Stanton via submission: R1, 4:04
- Chris Mixan def. Christian Stigenberg via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Szymon Bajor def. Ronny Markes via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-27)