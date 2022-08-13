2022 PFL Playoffs 2 Results/Highlights: Taylor Stops MacDonald

The second batch of the PFL playoffs took place today on ESPN, and MMA News is here with the results and highlights from the event.

The first installment of this year’s PFL playoffs took place last week, so you can get all caught up on those results and highlights here. Additionally, you can check out the 2022 PFL regular season standings here.

In today’s headliner, Rory MacDonald fought Dilano Taylor in a welterweight semifinal. The other welterweight semifinal was between Sadibou Sy and Carlos Leal.

Also competing today was the heavyweights, with the two semifinal bouts consisting of Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira and Juan Adams vs. Matheus Scheffel.

Below, you can view the results and highlights from today’s actions followed by the quick results.

Nathan Kelly def. Ben Ellis

Sadibou Sy def. Carlos Leal

Carlos Leal gets deducted a point for low blow and immediately attacks as action resumes. #PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/biqKWgHGCp — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 13, 2022

You got spinning moves?

I have spinning moves.



Judges decision up next#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/W59juXYLNa — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 13, 2022

Sadibou Sy gets the nod over Carlos Leal and advances to his first #PFLChampionship!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/RsT0c1ZZml — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 13, 2022

Matheus Scheffel def. Juan Adams

Matheus Scheffel lands on Adams to close out the 1st round. Then shoots off a death stare#PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/R5p2qXYZV9 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 13, 2022

Scheffel with 2 good jabs to open the 2nd round. #PFLPlayoffs LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/1cc57rmAgu — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 13, 2022

Ante Delija def. Renan Ferreira

Dilano Taylor def. Rory MacDonald

2022 PFL PLAYOFFS 2 QUICK RESULTS

2022 PFL PLAYOFFS 2 MAIN CARD (ESPN, 2:00 p.m. ET)

Welterweight Semifinal: Dilano Taylor def. Rory MacDonald via TKO, R1, 3:59

Heavyweight Semifinal: Ante Delija def. Renan Ferreira via TKO, R1, 4:31

Heavyweight Semifinal: Matheus Scheffel def. Juan Adams via TKO: R1, 3:45

Welterweight Semifinal: Sadibou Sy def. Carlos Leal via unanimous decision (29-27×3)

2023 European Series Qualifier: Nathan Kelly def. Ben Ellis via submission: R1 2:45

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 12:00 PM ET)